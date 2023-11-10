PLUS, LPT2 highways free toll on Deepavali 2023 – Touch ‘n Go, SmartTag, RFID still needed at toll plazas

Posted in Local News / By Mick Chan / November 10 2023 6:16 pm

Following today’s announcement by the Malaysian government that free passage will be given to highway users across the country for two days in conjunction with Deepavali which falls on November 12, PLUS Malaysia has issued a statement that highway users on the PLUS highway network and the East Coast Expressway 2 (LPT2) will enjoy toll-free travel in that time.

PLUS Malaysia wishes to remind highway users that while toll fare will not be deducted in this period, toll entry and exit methods still apply for trip recording purposes. For instance, those using the Touch ‘n Go card or the SmartTag device will still need to tap their cards or have the device ready in position when passing through toll plazas, however no toll fare will be deducted, PLUS Malaysia reiterates.

Users of Touch ‘n Go cards are also reminded to check the status of their Touch ‘n Go cards, to ensure smooth passage, in order not to be held up at toll plazas in the event they use a deactivated or expired card.

Click to enlarge

The same applies for the RFID method of transit. For highway users using the RFID method, they will be required to enter and exit the highways using the RFID lanes, and as with the Touch ‘n Go card and SmartTag methods, RFID users will have no toll fare deducted from their Touch ‘n Go eWallets.

Highway users during this period are also advised to follow the 2023 Deepavali travel time advisory, which has varying highway journey start times depending on region.

Toll-free travel for highway users will take effect from 12:01am, Saturday, November 11 until 11:59pm, Sunday, November 12, PLUS Malaysia has announced, in line with the announcement by public works minister Datuk Seri Alexander Nanta Linggi today.

The toll exemption will apply to all toll plazas across the country, except for toll plazas at national borders, which are the Bangunan Sultan Iskandar (BSI) toll plaza and the Tanjung Kupang (Second Link) toll plaza in Johor.

Looking to sell your car? Sell it with myTukar.