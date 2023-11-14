2023 Aprilia SRGT 200 Replica in Malaysia, RM20,900

Posted in Aprilia, Bikes, Local Bike News / By Mohan K Ramanujam / November 14 2023 10:37 am

Priced at RM20,900 in Malaysia is the 2023 Aprilia SRGT 200 Replica scooter. Pricing does not include road tax, insurance or registration.

The SRGT Replica comes clad in Aprilia Racing team colours resembling the Aprilia RS-GP raced in MotoGP World Championship by Aleix Espargaró and Maverick Viñales. The overall scheme is laid out in a base of matte black with the same red and purple graphics used by the racing team.

Fitted with tyres in a street tread design instead of the knobby adventure style tyres of the usual SR GT, the SRGT replica emphasises the sporty side of things. Similarly, the passenger grab handles are finished in matt black while racing numbers for Espargaro and Vinales are provided for user customisation.

A 174 cc, liquid-cooled single-cylinder i-Get mill with four-valves and SOHC, fed by EFI is installed. Power for the SR GT is claimed to be 17.4 hp at 8,500 rpm and 16.5 Nm of torque at 7,000 rpm, getting to the ground via CVT gearbox and belt drive.

Braking is done with single hydraulic discs front and rear, with the 14-inch front wheel stopped by a 260 mm diameter disc, the 13-inch rear wheel equipped with a 220 mm disc. Tyre sizing is 110/80 front and 130/70 rear, with front-wheel ABS as standard equipment.

