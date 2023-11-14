smart #1 EV launching in Malaysia next week, Nov 21

Posted in Cars, Local News, smart / By Danny Tan / November 14 2023 10:34 am

As promised, the smart #1 EV will be officially launching Q4 2023. In fact, we now have a date, and it’s next week, November 21. We know that from the countdown teasers on smart Malaysia’s social media, with each number representing a highlighted feature on the #1 (pronounced as hashtag one).

You and I both know all the features by now, as we’ve told you all you need to know about the smart #1 and showed you around and inside the EV, including the high-performance Brabus variant. The first batch of the EV arrived in Malaysia last month (see pic below). All that’s left to be revealed is the final price and early bird package, if any.

The new smart is an EV-only brand owned by Geely and Mercedes-Benz. The smart #1 sits on Geely’s Sustainable Electric Architecture (SEA) but the design was done by Mercedes-Benz.

The #1 is powered by a single rear motor with 272 PS (200 kW) and 343 Nm of torque going to the rear wheels. That’s good for a 0-100 km/h sprint time of 6.7 seconds. Top speed is capped at 180 km/h. The high-performance #1 Brabus adds on a front motor to make it AWD, 428 PS (315 kW), 543 Nm and 3.9 seconds in the benchmark sprint.

The #1’s battery is a 66-kWh lithium nickel manganese cobalt oxide (NMC) unit providing 440 km of WLTP-rated range (Brabus 400 km). The maximum charge rate is 150 kW DC, which means that if paired to a compatible fast charger, the #1’s battery can go from 10-80% state of charge (SoC) in 30 minutes. But it’s in daily AC charging that the #1 stands out – with 22 kW AC (most rivals max out at 11 kW), going from 10-80% SoC takes just three hours.

The EV is already open for booking, with three variants – Pro, Premium and Brabus – and estimated pricing from RM200k to RM250k. Once again, we’ve already covered the smart #1 and the Brabus variant in detail – click on the links for more.

