RCB Malaysia unveils new race-proven accessories

Posted in Bike Parts and Accessories, Bikes / By Mohan K Ramanujam / November 16 2023 4:49 pm

During the EIMA show in Milan, Italy, home-grown Malaysian brand RCB unveiled its new race-proven accessories for motorcycles. These were the VR Series suspension for scooters, RCB Handle Bar Grips Nakagami Series and SP500 wheels for underbone motorcycles.

RCB’s VR Series suspension is engineered for scooters and features full adjustability for compression, rebound and preload. Specifically designed for underbones (kapchais) and scooters, the front and rear absorbers are tuned to deliver a sporty and comfortable ride with design derived from RCB’s extensive experience in the Petronas Cub Prix Championship.

On the accessories side, RCB unveils its Nakagami handle bar grips with a unique cross-hatch design taken from the tsuka-ito, or wrap, of the hilt of a Japanese katana, or samurai sword. The menuki, or decorative inserts under the tsuka-ito, add to the samurai sword design and enhances grip for the rider.

Also on display were RCB’s SP500 wheels, developed from its race proved SP522 racing wheels for underbone and small displacement motorcycles. The SP522 wheel is the preferred choice of the Asia Road Racing Championship (ARRC).

Featuring a five-spoke design, the SP500 wheels incorporates RCB’s Hollow Tech technology and are designed for enhanced handling and stability. Targetted towards the sporty road rider, SP500 wheels have increased structural strength achieved through material engineering and T6 Heat treatment.

Also released and exclusive to the Honda CBR250RR are RCB’s RS-1 racing footrests. Designed for the solo rider, the RS-1 footrests are made from 7075-T6 aluminium for lightness and strength, and suited for both racing and road use.

