Xiaomi SU7, the smartphone maker’s first EV revealed

Posted in Cars, International News / By Danny Tan / November 16 2023 9:53 am

We’ve known for some time now that Xiaomi is entering the EV arena in China, and here are first images of the smartphone maker’s first car, the Xiaomi SU7. These pictures and specs are from China’s Ministry of Industry and Information Technology (MIIT), which vets the homologation process, shared by CarNewsChina.

The ‘Mi Car’ with the codename MS11 is a sedan, and it will be contract-manufactured by established carmaker BAIC. The SU7 is 4,997 mm long and 1,963 mm wide, with a wheelbase of 3,000 mm. That makes it a fair bit bigger than the BYD Seal, which is 4,800 mm long and 1,875 mm wide, with a wheelbase of 2,920 mm.

Under the sleek if generic skin are batteries by BYD (LFP) and CATL (ternary NMC). The base RWD setup has a 295 hp (220 kW) motor while the dual-motor AWD adds on a front 369 hp (275 kW) unit to make it 664 hp (495 kW) in total. The 1,980 kg RWD’s top speed is limited to 210 km/h. Weight and speed maxes out at 2,205 kg and 265 km/h.

According to the filing with the regulator, there will be three versions of the EV – SU7, SU7 Pro and SU7 Max. Some trim levels will feature an active rear wing and there are two wheel options – 19- and 20-inch. Xiaomi submitted cars with and without Lidar. There’s a camera on the car’s B-pillar, which suggests a phone-style facial recognition unlocking function.

You’d expect an ecosystem, and the SU7’s in-car system will be powered by Xiaomi’s HyperOS, an in-house operating system that can power both smartphones and cars. There’s also built-in ETC for toll collection.

According to CNC, mass production of the SU7 will begin in December, and deliveries will start in February 2024. BAIC’s Beijing factory has already started a trial production run with dozens of pre-production units having rolled off the line. What do you think of this ‘Mi Car’? Would you ever buy a car from a phone company?

