2023 MotoGP: Bagnaia defends Championship title

Posted in Bikes, Ducati, MotoGP / By Mohan K Ramanujam / November 27 2023 10:54 am

Successfully defending his MotoGP World Championship title, Francesco “Pecco” Bagnaia crowned a record season for Ducati. After garnering the MotoGP world title for Ducati in 2022, Bagnaia took it down to the final race at the 2023 Valencia Grand Prix in Spain.

At the finish, it was an all Ducati podium at Valencia, Bagnaia joined by fellow Ducati Desmosedici riders Jorge Martín of Pramac Racing Team and Marco Bezzecchi of VR46 Racing Team. This marked a dominant season for Ducati, with 17 victories across the 2023 season out of 20 races.

The story of Ducati’s racing success continued in the 2023 World Superbike Championship, with Alvaro Bautista winning the crown onboard the Ducati Panigale V4R. Meanwhile, in WorldSSP, Nicolò Bulega won the 2023 World SuperSport Championship riding a Ducati Panigale V2.

