Razlan leaves RNF Racing Team management in 2024 – team cites “poor performance, financial decisions”

Posted in Bikes, International Bike News, MotoGP / By Mohan K Ramanujam / November 27 2023 9:45 am

It is announced Datuk Razlan Razali is leaving CryptoDATA RNF MotoGP Team management. In an official statement, the team is 60% owned by CDT Sports and Media with the balance 40% owned by Razlan.

“The decision for Razlan not to be part of the RNF Team management was not only from yesterday, but was taken more than 1 month ago, due the pressure made by the shareholders following poor performance and financial decisions,” according to the statement. Additionally, it was emphasised the team does not have any outstanding debts with Aprilia with any sums settled earlier this year.

The team has a contract with race organisers Dorna to participate in the MotoGP championship till 2026. It was confirmed an offer was made for RNF MotoGP Team’s slot on the grid in Madrid, Spain, in the Dorna office two weeks ago but was rejected.

Looking to sell your car? Sell it with myTukar.