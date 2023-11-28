Proton Exora engine swapped for 2.2L turbodiesel from Mazda CX-5 in Thailand – up to 209 hp, 440 Nm

Posted in Cars, International News, Mazda, Proton / By Gerard Lye / November 28 2023 9:50 am

Here’s something unique and rather interesting. Over in Thailand, a garage called Amon Auto Accessories has successfully transplanted a 2.2 litre turbodiesel engine from a Mazda CX-5 into a Proton Exora.

How the job was done was not detailed in the garage’s Facebook post, but after some tuning and new parts, the mill in the MPV is rated at nearly 209 hp and 440 Nm of torque. For context, the sole diesel-powered CX-5 variant we have here makes 188 hp and 450 Nm.

Judging by the exterior, the modified MPV appears to be an Exora Prime, which was launched in Thailand back in 2012. This version, along with the Exora Bold, was introduced in Malaysia in 2011 and brought with it a turbocharged petrol engine, with the 1.6 litre unit putting out 138 hp and 205 Nm.

Besides slotting in the Mazda turbodiesel engine, Amon Auto Accessories also cut up the bumper to allow for more airflow into the engine bay. Pretty cool engine swap, don’t you think? However, it’s unlikely the road transport department will approve such an engine swap in Malaysia because it would not fit the requirements.

