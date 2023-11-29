2024 Triumph TF 250-X motocrosser full details

Posted in Bikes, International Bike News, Triumph / By Mohan K Ramanujam / November 29 2023 3:28 pm

Full details on the new 2024 Triumph TF 250-X motocrosser priced at 9,795 pounds sterling, developed with input from dirt racers like Ricky Carmichael and Iván Cervantes. This all-new engine, frame and bike design is a new direction for Triumph, with a claimed class-leading power to weight ratio.

A complete specifications package comes with the TF 250-X to enable it to contend in the very competitive 250 cc motocross market. A forged aluminium piston and titanium valves gives the 249.95 cc single-cylinder power to spare.

This is complemented by the optional MX Tune Pro app, giving the ability of real-time user selectable mapping, a real-time engine sensor dashboard and live diagnostic functionality. with the engine and five-speed gearbox carried in a twin cradle aluminium frame, the TF 250-X weighs just 104 kg with 7-litres of fuel in the tank.

A set height of 960 mm and handlebar width of 836 mm gives the rider control over the TF250-X. Suspension is done with KYB units front and back, the front end getting a coil spring fork with compression and rebound adjustment, giving 310 mm of travel.

At the rear, a KYB monoshock is adjustable for high and low speed compression as well as rebound, with 305 mm of travel. Braking uses Brembo units front and rear, the front with a twin 24 mm piston calliper on 260 mm disc and the rear getting a single piston 26 mm calliper with 220 mm disc.

Wheel sizing on the TF 250-X is 21 x 1.6 inches in front and 19 x 1.65 inches at the back. Tyre sizing is 80/100 and 100/90, front and rear, respectively.

