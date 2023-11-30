JPJ advocacy programme aims to get 23,000 unlicensed road users licensed within six months

Posted in Local News / By Mick Chan / November 30 2023 12:37 pm

The road transport department (JPJ) will continue to strengthen its advocacy programme on the importance of motorists and motorcyclists having valid licenses, especially school students, Bernama has reported.

This effort will include getting 23,000 individuals aged between 16 to 35 to get their driving licenses within a six-month period, and this will include students who ride motorcycles to school with a license, JPJ director-general Datuk Rospiagus Taha said.

“We will not take legal action because we are in the advocacy phase and at the same time, we also understand the constraints facing students who need to ride motorcycles to get to school. As for parents who allow their children to ride motorcycles or drive without a license, we will also focus on advocacy,” the JPJ director-general said.

A systematic and targeted advocacy approach would help raise public awareness of the need to have a valid driving license to drive or ride motor vehicles, Rospiagus said.

The JPJ director-general added that he is optimistic that programmes such as the JPJ Cadet Camp, which involved the participation of school students, would have an impact on young people about the importance of having a valid license to ride or drive, and of obeying road rules and regulations.

