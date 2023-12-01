2024 KTM 1390 Super Duke R – The Beast Returns

Posted in Bikes, International Bike News, KTM / By Mohan K Ramanujam / December 1 2023 12:46 pm

Getting a full model makeover in 2024 is the KTM 1390 Super Duke R, the eponymous “Beast”. Celebrating 30 years of the Duke name, the 1390 Super Duke R is the most powerful need sports bike in the Mattighofen’s firm’s lineup.

The previous 1290 Super Duke R now gets bumped up to 1390 because the V-twin LC8 gets a displacement increase from 1,301 to 1,50 cc, along with new camshafts and a 4 mm increase in throttle body diameter to 60 mm. This gives a power increase to 190 hp at 10,000 and 145 Nm of torque at 8,000 rpm, from the previous 177 hp and 140 Nm of torque.

Bodywork gets a full makeover as well, including the all-new LED headlights, spoilers on the side of the fuel tank and new subframe enclosure. Retaining its aggressive looks, the profile of the 1390 Super Duke R is now lower, while the fuel tank is reshaped and is now 1.5-litres larger, holding 17.5-litres.

With fully-adjustable suspension, the Super Duke R gets WP Apex Open Cartridge forks with 48 mm diameter upside-down fork legs along with WP Apex monoshock. The suspension is designed for high speed stability without compromising low speed comfort.

The up-spec version of the Super Duke R is the Super Duke R Evo, which comes with WP Apex semi-active suspension. Adjusted automatically according to riding style and road conditions, the rider can choose between five modes. There are Auto, Comfort, Rain, Street or Sport.

Two additional ride modes – Pro and Track – are only available when the Super Duke R is upgraded to the Suspension Pro package. Another electronic riding aid on the Super Duke R is Factory Start, which, when working together with launch control, lowers the rear of the duke while static before acceleration, functionally identical to MotoGP racing machines.

Braking is done with twin 320 mm brake discs in front, stopped by Brembo Stylema four-piston callipers in front with a single 240 mm disc and two-piston calliper at the rear. Increasing braking performance is a Brembo MCS brake master cylinder complemented by a self-bleeding Brembo clutch master cylinder.





