No PDRM roadblocks on dangerous stretches, bends

Posted in Local News / By /

The police will not set up roadblocks on dangerous stretches such as hilly routes or bends. This is according to deputy home minister Datuk Seri Shamsul Anuar Hj Nasarah, who said that blocks in such areas would only be done if there’s an accident.

“At hills or bends, it’s not roadblocks, but more to controlling traffic until the accident is cleared and investigation is completed,” he said in parliament last week, in response to a question by Labis MP Pang Hok Liong, who asked about PDRM’s standard operating procedures when it comes to roadblocks.

Pang also asked about cops who abuse their power and do not follow roadblock SOPs, to which Shamsul Anuar replied that PDRM has its SOPs that needs to be adhered to by personnel at roadblocks. He said that should there be any non-compliance of SOPs, investigations will be made by the in-house Jabatan Integriti dan Pematuhan Standard (JIPS), BH reported.

“This means we cannot simply allow our officers to conduct their duties without following SOPs. There will be action taken taken by JIPS, PDRM,” Shamsul Anuar added. What’s the most unexpected or even ‘dangerous’ place you’ve encountered a roadblock before?

Danny Tan

Danny Tan loves driving as much as he loves a certain herbal meat soup, and sweet engine music as much as drum beats.

 

Comments

  • adam san on Dec 04, 2023 at 4:09 pm

    i juz went thru a roadblock right after the junction at nkve kota damansara entrance. 100 meter from the junction. got me to emergency break.

  • VVIP on Dec 04, 2023 at 4:21 pm

    Beside road blocks, please ask those VVIP escorts use their head a bit lah, follow the tempo of taffic lah, not shooting too fast and expecting the traffic to give ways or making stop for these gangsters to pass few lanes lah…you are causing accidents leh…

