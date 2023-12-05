Lexus Kota Kinabalu – first Lexus 3S centre in Sabah

Posted in Cars, Lexus, Local News / By Gerard Lye / December 5 2023 10:21 am

Lexus Malaysia has launched its first showroom in Kota Kinabalu, which is operated by Borneo Mobility Sabah. Located at Mile 5.5, Tuaran Road, Lexus Kota Kinabalu is the company’s second-ever centre in East Malaysia after the one in Kuching, Sarawak.

“We are thrilled to expand into Sabah, bringing our unique brand of automotive excellence closer to our customers in the state and offering them access to luxury right in their backyard. Lexus prides itself on offering bespoke customer experiences at all our showrooms, which are tailored around customers’ desires and preferences,” said Datuk Ravindran Kurusamy, president of Lexus Malaysia.

With exciting forthcoming Lexus models arriving over the next few years, we’re delighted that our customers in Sabah can now experience these for themselves at Lexus Kota Kinabalu,” he added.

With the opening of Kota Kinabalu, customers in Sabah will find it easier to purchase Lexus vehicles. “Until now, car connoisseurs in Sabah have had to purchase their Lexus vehicles from outlets in other regions, with the nearest showroom being in Sarawak,” the company said in its official release.

The 3S showroom features a sleek and minimalist façade with clean lines and angles, while the interior sports batik-inspired flooring as well as meticulously carved wooden fittings to pay homage to Malaysia’s artistic heritage.

