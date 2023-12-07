BMW Group Malaysia appoints Benjamin Nagel as new managing director and CEO, effective January 2024

Posted in BMW, Local News / By Mick Chan / December 7 2023 3:38 pm

BMW Group AG has appointed Benjamin Nagel to be the new managing director and chief executive officer for BMW Group Malaysia, succeeding current managing director Hans de Visser who took the role in May 2021. Nagel will assume the role effective January 1, 2024, the company said in a statement.

Nagel most recently held the role of head of sales for BMW Group South Africa from 2020, which followed his prior post as head of sales in BMW AG in Berlin from 2018.

“We are thrilled to welcome Benjamin Nagel as the new leader for BMW Group Malaysia. His extensive experience and proven track record in driving performance and innovation align seamlessly with our vision for bringing Sheer Driving Pleasure to Malaysia,” said Jean-Philippe Parain, BMW Group senior VP sales for Asia Pacific, Eastern Europe, Middle East and Africa.

During his tenure as MD and CEO in Malaysia, de Visser drove the brand to retain its position as a leading premium automaker in the market for three years in a row, along with becoming “the number one electric vehicle provider in the country”, according to BMW Malaysia.

“The entire Group expresses deep gratitude for de Visser’s invaluable contributions to the company’s success in the country,” the company said in its statement.

