2024 Benelli BKX 300 adventure-tourer unveiled, alongside Benelli BKX 300 S naked sports

Posted in Benelli, Bikes, International Bike News / By Mohan K Ramanujam / December 12 2023 7:57 pm

Covers have been taken off the 2024 Benelli BKX 300 adventure-tourer, which comes in 300 and 250 versions as well as a 125. For Malaysia, it is very possible the Benelli BKX 250 will enter the local market, where it faces direct competition from the Kawasaki Versys X-250 priced at RM24,900.

Meanwhile, in the 250 cc naked sports category in Malaysia, the BKX 250 S goes up against the likes of the Yamaha MT-25, the Kawasaki Z250, Husqvarna Svartpilen 250, and KTM Duke 250. The BKX 250 is intended for the younger rider wanting a motorcycle that is both road and dirt capable, together with light weight and easy handling.

The styling of the BKX 250/250S is indeed eye-catching, designed in Benelli’s studio in Pesaro, Italy. This includes the LED DRLs in the headlight assembly, an original Benelli design, as well as the rear lights, where the rear lights are integrated into the turn signals.

Engine power is identical for both versions of the BKX 250, with a liquid-cooled, single-cylinder displacing 249 cc, with four-valves and a 37 mm throttle body fed by EFI. Claimed horsepower is 25.8 hp at 9,250 rpm with 21.1 Nm of torque at 8,000 rpm while a six-speed gearbox and chain final drive sends power to the rear wheel.

Wheel sizing, spoked in keeping with design trends, on the BKX 250 is 19 by 2.15 inches in front with a 17 by 2.5 inch rear, shod with 100/90-19 and 140/80-17 tyres. Meanwhile, the KKX 250 S gets 17-inch cast alloy wheels front and back, wearing 110/70 and 150/60 rubber.

Suspension travel on the BKX 250 is 180 mm front and rear, while the BKX 250 S comes with 150 mm travel at both ends of the bike. Suspension is done with 41 mm diameter upside-down forks with the rear end propped with preload-adjustable monoshock on both variants of the BKX 250.

A single 280 mm front disc with four-piston calliper is mounted in front while the rear wheel is stopped with a single 240 mm diameter disc and single-piston piston floating calliper. Two-wheel ABS is standard equipment.

Seat height on the BKX 250 is set at 837 mm while weight is claimed to be 165 kg with 13-litres of fuel in the tank. Meanwhile, the BKX 250 S has a seat height of 800 mm and a wet weight of 160 kg, with a 13-litre fuel tank.

GALLERY: 2024 Benelli BKX 300 S

Looking to sell your car? Sell it with myTukar.