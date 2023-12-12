2024 Ducati Diavel for Bentley – inspired by Bentley Batur, limited edition of only 500 + 50 units

Posted in Bentley, Bikes, Cars, Ducati, International Bike News, International News / By Mohan K Ramanujam / December 12 2023 1:59 pm

Teaming up in an all-new collaboration, the Ducati Diavel for Bentley is the first ever product from Centro Stile Ducati in Borgo Panigale, Italy, working together with the Mulliner crew from Crewe, England. The Ducati Diavel for Bentley will come in a limited edition of only 500 units, with a further 50 units reserved exclusively for Bentley customers.

Inspired by the Bentley Mulliner Batur, the Diavel for Bentley comes in a metallic Scarab Green paint job taken from the Mulliner colour palette. Like all collectible Ducatis, is delivered with a certificate of authenticity, a passenger seat and a motorcycle cover.

The edition number is engraved on on a plate inserted in the carbon fibre cover of the vertical cylinder head. Additionally, both the dashboard, equipped as standard with turn-by-turn navigation, and the LED matrix of the rear light cluster display a special Diavel by Bentley animation on start-up.

Buyers of the 50 reserved units can collaborate with Centro Stile Ducati, the in-house Ducati design studio, to specify different colours for the saddle, front brake callipers, carbon fibre parts and rims. Should it be desired, the customer can select the Diavel to colour match their Bentley.

Aside from the model specific paint job, the Diavel for Bentley also comes with the Bentley logo stitched into the Alcantra leather seat. There is also the Capsule Collection, reserved for Diavel for Bentley owners, which allows customers to complete their look with a jet helmet and a technical jacket, available in both men’s and women’s sizes.

Power for the Diavel for Bentley comes from a 1,158 cc V-four Ducati Granturismo engine, producing 168 hp at 10,750 rpm with 126 Nm of torque at 7,500 rpm. In Malaysia, the 2024 Ducati Diavel V4 is priced at RM178,900 for the Ducati Red version while the Thrilling Black colour option costs RM181,900.





