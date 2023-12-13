Over 9,000 EVs registered in Malaysia in 2023 alone, more than 12,000 EVs in total registered since 2011

Posted in Local News / By Mick Chan / December 13 2023 3:50 pm

Electric vehicle sales in Malaysia is set to continue its positive momentum through the end of 2023, said minister of investment, trade and industry Tengku Datuk Seri Zafrul Abdul Aziz, who said that Malaysia has recorded more than 100,000 registered electrified vehicles to date, reports Bernama.

“More than 12,000 battery electric vehicles (BEVs) have been registered since 2011 with the number of BEVs registered this year alone surpassing 9,000 units,” Zafrul said in his address. The minister believes that EVs would be the catalyst for the growth of Malaysia’s manufacturing industry exports, he added.

The electrical and electronics products (E&E) sector, which is a major part of the supply chain in the EV sector, contributes 40% out of the 80% of Malaysia’s exports from the manufacturing sector, the minister continued. There is therefore a lot of potential in the new-generation vehicles where more components are required in a single car, he added.

“When you look at [electric vehicles], [the total number of chips] can go up to at least 3,000 chips in one car, and these chips come from the E&E sector,” Zafrul said.

In terms of electric vehicle sales, the aforementioned figure of more than 9,000 units so far this year is a major leap beyond the 2,631 units sold last year, which was itself an 860% gain over the 274 units sold in Malaysia in 2021.

Looking to sell your car? Sell it with myTukar.