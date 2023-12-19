2024 Nissan Note facelift unveiled – revised looks, 1.2L e-Power hybrid in FWD, AWD; from RM75k in Japan

Posted in Cars, International News, Nissan / By Mick Chan / December 19 2023 3:45 pm

The third-generation Nissan Note has been updated for the Japanese market, where it will go on sale in late January next year, the carmaker has announced. The hatchback continues to feature the e-Power 1.2 litre three-cylinder hybrid engine as the sole powertrain, while updates have been applied to its exterior and interior.

This powertrain continues to be the HR12DE-EM47 engine that serves as a generator that was previously known to be rated for outputs of 79 PS and 103 Nm of torque, supplying the single or dual electric motor driveline. This is offered in 2WD and 4WD configurations, according to Nissan.

Visually, the 2024 Note facelift brings a new iteration of the V-Motion grille, which is finished either in body colour or in a dark metallic grey, depending on the vehicle’s exterior paint finish selected.

The rear of the Note has been given an asymmetric pattern, while its 16-inch wheel covers get traditional Japanese geometric patterns for a three-dimensional feel, says Nissan. Equipment updates for the Note now see the inclusion of LED headlamps as standard across all trim levels.

The layering of lines continues in the interior, where a mizuhiki motif features on the dashboard fascia, while random stripes are used on the seat fabric, while the two-tier glove compartment is now of a larger capacity.

For added convenience, the Intelligent Key on the Note facelift brings an “approach unlock” function, which unlocks the vehicle automatically as the key holder approaches the vehicle, and it will also automatically lock the vehicle when the key-holding occupant has exited the car.

The facelifted Note for Japan also comes in a variant with a swivelling front passenger seat, with manual operation for the swivelling of the seat in order to ease getting into and out of the vehicle, in aid of persons with limited mobility or those wearing delicate clothing, says Nissan. This swivelling seat is also equipped with a footrest.

A total of 14 exterior colours are offered for the 2024 Note facelift in Japan, including a pair of new two-tone colours; violet, and turquoise.

Four trim variants are offered for the Note facelift – the X trim grade in 2WD form at 2,299,000 yen (RM74,864) in Japan, and the X Four which, as its name suggests, brings 4WD, at 2,580,600 yen (RM84,021). When specified with the swivelling front passenger seat, the Note is priced from 2,409,000 yen (RM78,504) for the X variant, to 2,690,600 yen (RM87,681) for the X Four variant.

