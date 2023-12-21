Free public transport for OKU card holders from Feb 1, 2024 – LRT, MRT, Monorail, feeder bus, Rapid KL bus

Posted in Local News, Public Transport / By /

Free public transport for OKU card holders from Feb 1, 2024 – LRT, MRT, Monorail, feeder bus, Rapid KL bus

Public transport will be free of charge for the disabled starting February 1, 2024. This was announced by transport minister Anthony Loke at a press conference at the MRT Kajang station today.

The Seremban MP said that the offer is for all OKU card holders riding on public transport under Prasarana in the Klang Valley. This means that you don’t need fares for the LRT, MRT, Monorail, feeder buses and Rapid KL buses, which are all under the same umbrella. KTM Komuter and the ERL are not included.

The Bernama report did not explicitly mention the BRT elevated bus line in Sunway/Subang, which is also under Prasarana, but this is most probably included as well. Loke said that Prasarana is being given a month to prepare and coordinate its ticketing system, including the distribution of special concession cards to OKUs.

“Users only have to show the OKU card issued by JKM (Jabatan Kebajikan Masyarakat) and apply for the (concession) card. Prasarana has agreed to the free fares for OKU, even though it will impact the company financially. This is part of their corporate social responsibility (CSR),” Loke said.

Looking to sell your car? Sell it with myTukar.

10% discount when you renew your car insurance

Compare prices between different insurer providers and use the promo code 'PAULTAN10' when you make your payment to save the most on your car insurance renewal compared to other competing services.

Car Insurance

Danny Tan

Danny Tan loves driving as much as he loves a certain herbal meat soup, and sweet engine music as much as drum beats. He has been in the auto industry since 2006, previously filling the pages of two motoring magazines before joining this website. Enjoys detailing the experience more than the technical details.

 
 

Add a comment

required

required


 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 