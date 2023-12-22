Disney Mickey Mouse Edition by Vespa launched for Malaysia market, priced at RM22,900

Posted in Bikes, Local Bike News, Vespa / By Mohan K Ramanujam / December 22 2023 3:37 pm

Now in Malaysia in a limited quantity is the Disney Mickey Mouse Edition by Vespa scooter, priced at RM22,900. As a special project for the Disney100 centenary celebration, the Mickey Mouse Edition by Vespa is based on the Primavera 150.

Released in Italy in June this year, the Mickey Mouse Edition by Vespa comes in a four-way colour scheme of red, black, white and yellow, with each colour having a significance. The yellow wheels are supposed to represent Mickey Mouse’s shoes, while the black mirrors recall his unmistakable round ears.

Caricatures of the world’s most famous mouse decorates the front cowl as well as both rear fenders. Additionally, the Mickey Mouse autograph can be found the saddle and the front cowl.

Power for the Primavera 150 comes from a three-valve, air-cooled single-cylinder i-GET mill displacing 154.8 cc. Power is rated at 13 hp at 7,750 rpm with 12.8 Nm of torque at 6,500 rpm, going to the back wheel via CVT gearbox.

Braking for the Primavera is done with single hydraulic disc in front using a 220 diameter disc with front wheel ABS. The back end gets a 140 mm mechanical drum brake and the Mickey Mouse Edition by Vespa scooter rolls on 12-inch wheels.

Suspension uses a single arm in front with shock absorber while the back end is held up by a shock absorber coming with four-position preload. With seven litres of fuel in the tank, the Primavera 150 weighs 117 kg, while seat height is set at 780 mm.

Looking to sell your car? Sell it with myTukar.