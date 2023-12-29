BYD to build its first European EV factory in Hungary – three new models to be launched over next 12 months

BYD has announced it will open its first European electric vehicle (EV) production factory in Szeged, Hungary, which would make it the first Chinese carmaker to manufacture passenger cars in the region.
According to BYD, the factory will be built in phases and is expected to create thousands of local jobs, boost the local economy and support local supply chains. The company did not reveal when it will break ground on the factory or expected production capacity, with these details expected to be provided in the coming months.
The factory marks the next stage of BYD’s European strategy following the company’s passenger car operations in Europe. It noted that within the first year of entering the region, 230 retail stores have been established across 19 countries and five models spanning the C to E segments have been launched.
These include the Han, Tang, Atto 3, Seal and Dolphin, ensuring that consumer demand for hatchbacks, sedans and SUVs are met. Over the next 12 months, the company will add another three new models to its European line-up.
Comments
BYD & vinfast started way later than proton. But proton just implode under madey & his cronies,
Tak nak buat kat mesia ke? Aku mau bikin kilang kat India PMX sedih
What a pathetic loser that trying hard to bring down the country just because they lost the election.
Idiots brain can only comprehend foreign carmakers why not build factory at mesia? build at mesia then exports to LHD europe market? ROTFL