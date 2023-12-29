HW Electro Puzzle – cute kei commercial EV launching in the US in 2025; solar panel roof, modular interior

Posted in Cars, International News / By Gerard Lye / December 29 2023 10:10 am

This is the Puzzle, a fully electric kei van from a Japanese company called HW Electro. First revealed during this year’s Japan Mobility Show, the Puzzle was recently flown over to New York for an official presentation and publicity shoot.

Unlike other kei car makers, HW Electro will sell the Puzzle in the United States, although how it plans to deal with the country’s “chicken tax” is yet to be known. First imposed in 1964, the “chicken tax” is a 25% tariff on imported light trucks and vans.

Tax talk aside, the Puzzle is actually quite an interesting light commercial vehicle (LCV). For one, the company says the highly boxy and angular (and rather cute) design is deliberate to reduce wastage during manufacturing as well as making the electric vehicle (EV) easier to produce and repair.

In keeping with kei car regulations, the Puzzle measures just 3,395 mm long, 1,475 mm wide, 1,920 mm tall and its wheelbase spans 2,480 mm. Design cues include a flat front end leading to a steeply raked windscreen, the latter accompanied by circular headlamps.

Barn-style doors feature on both sides of the Puzzle, along with covered panels above the front wheels that hide the charge ports, power outlets, an emergency kit and tools. According to the company, the EV has a maximum load capacity of 350 kg and it’s easy to load up on cargo thanks to the flat load floor and large boot aperture at the rear.

On that mention, the interior only seats two people, and the dashboard is pretty straightforward with a small digital instrument cluster and a touchscreen infotainment system. There’s also a rectangular-shaped steering wheel, while the gear selector is found on a small console separating the two seats.

Various areas of the Puzzle’s cabin have pegboard-like holes to provide users with the freedom to install various accessories like additional stowage, cupholders and more. More practicality comes in the form of additional power outlets on the dashboard as well as in the cargo area.

Powertrain details were not provided by the company, but the Puzzle will have solar panels on its roof to charge the battery. HW Electro plans to put the EV up for sale between the end of 2024 and spring 2025 with a target price of two million yen (RM64,853).

