2024 KTM 890 SMT now in Malaysia, RM101,800 CBU

Posted in Bikes, KTM, Local Bike News / By Mohan K Ramanujam / January 8 2024 12:00 pm

Making its debut in the Malaysia middleweight motorcycle market is the 2024 KTM 890 SMT, priced at RM101,800, CBU Austria, excluding road tax, insurance and registration. Dubbed as the “Supermoto Tourer”, the 890 SMT slots in between the naked sports KTM 890 Duke R (RM75,800, CBU Philippines) and the 890 Adventure adventure-touring model (RM96,800, CBU Austria).

Using the same LC8 liquid-cooled parallel-twin as the Duke and Adventure, the 890 SMT gets 105 hp at 8,000 rpm and 100 Nm at 6,500 rpm. Power gets to the rear wheel via six-speed gearbox with slipper clutch and chain final drive.

The 890 SMT stands tall like the 890 Adventure, placing the rider 860 mm off the ground though a low seat option is available. WP suspension holds up the 890 SMT with the front 43 mm diameter rebound and compression adjustable front forks giving 180 mm of travel with the same from the rear monoshock which is adjustable for preload and compression.

Standard is three riding modes – Rain, Street and Sport – with the optional track mode giving adjustable throttle modes and traction control adjustable to 10 levels. A 5-inch TFT-LCD displays all the necessary information and comes with Bluetooth connectivity to the rider’s smartphone.

Cruise control, a quickshifter, heated grips and Motor Slip Regulation, or slipper clutch are available on the 890 SMT for the first 1,000 km. Thereafter, should the owner require those features, an unlocking fee has to be paid.

The 890 SMT tips the scales at 194 kg with 15.8-liters of fuel in the tank. paultan.org was informed during the launch only eight units of the 2024 KTM 890 SMT will be brought in for sale in Malaysia initially.

