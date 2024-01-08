Samsung partners with Tesla, Hyundai Motor Group for home, EV energy management via SmartThings

Posted in Cars, Hyundai, International News, Kia, Tesla Motors / By Gerard Lye / January 8 2024 2:28 pm

At this year’s Consumer Electronics Show (CES) in Las Vegas, Samsung announced collaborations with both Tesla and Hyundai Motor Group (HMG) to expand the functionality of its SmartThings platform. Owners of Samsung smartphones will be familiar with SmartThings, which is a hub that provides control of smart devices via a dedicated app.

Starting with the Samsung-Tesla collaboration, the South Korean company says it is the first to integrate with Tesla’s API (Application Programming Interface) that will enable SmartThings Energy to connect to Tesla products.

These include Tesla’s Powerwall home battery, Solar Inverter, Wall Connector charging solutions and electric vehicles (EVs). With this, Tesla Energy’s customers can consolidate, manage and monitor the power status of their homes through SmartThings Energy and Samsung devices in addition to the Tesla app.

Additionally, with SmartThings Energy’s ability to sync with the Tesla app’s Powerwall ‘Storm Watch’ function, users will also be able to better prepare for power disruptions and outages. They can also activate AI Energy Mode before and during power outages to extend the remaining backup energy stored in Tesla Powerwall. Samsung notes the new service is still currently in development and is expected to launch in the second quarter of this year.

As for HMG’s involvement with Samsung, the latter’s SmartThings platform will soon be able to support connected cars, including electric vehicles (EVs). This comes after both companies signed a memorandum of understanding a few days ago on January 3, 2024 to develop solutions for future lifestyles that fully integrate the smart home and connected cars.

This partnership will see Samsung and HMG work together for the next-generation smart home to connect Samsung’s SmartThings with Hyundai and Kia models. ‘Home-to-Car’ and ‘Car-to-Home’ services will also be developed as well as an integrated home energy management service.

The idea here is to connect a smart home to in-vehicle infotainment systems, allowing for remote control in both directions. By using the SmartThings app, users can, for instance, start their vehicles, control the air-conditioning, check the charging status or other telematics functions. Meanwhile, from inside their vehicles, they’ll be able to control home appliances remotely like powering on the air-conditioner or TV before reaching home. Routines can also be set to automate functions.

Other features include an integrated home energy management service so users can monitor how much energy is being consumed by connected devices in their homes. The energy information of their EVs and chargers will also be shown, allowing users to adjust the optimal time for charging their vehicles – useful in markets where the cost of energy varies by time of day and demand.

