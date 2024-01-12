2024 CFMoto 1250TR-G debuts in Malaysia – RM88,888, 1,279 cc, 140 hp, 120 Nm torque

Posted in Bikes, CFMoto, Local Bike News / By Mohan K Ramanujam / January 12 2024 10:44 am

Making its entry into Malaysia is the 2024 CFMoto 1250TR-G, priced at RM88,888 excluding road tax, insurance and registration. This sport-touring motorcycle is a first for CFMoto Malaysia in the litre-plus category and competes directly against the Suzuki GSX-S1000 GT with its RM85,700 price tag and to a lesser extent the BMW Motorrad R1250RT, priced at RM150,500, which it strongly resembles.

With a two-year unlimited mileage warranty against manufacturing defects, the 1250TR-G comes in two colour options – Nebula White and Twilight Blue. Stock will be available in CFMoto Malaysia authorised dealer showrooms beginning mid-January.

CFMoto Malaysia says the 1250TR-G gas undergone extensive road testing with 50,000 km travelled to ensure suitability to local conditions, including endurance, cornering, and long-distance travel. Additionally, the CFMoto Research and Development team in China is ready to integrate improvements to ensure the 1250TR-G remains suited to the needs of Malaysian riders.

Carrying a KTM derived liquid-cooled V-twin displacing 1,279 cc, the 1250TR-G gets 140 hp at 8,500 rpm with 140 Nm of torque at 7,000 rpm. Going through a six-speed gearbox equipped with a slipper clutch and up-and-down quick shifts, the 1250TR-G gets chain final drive.

Inside the cockpit, as 12.3-inch TFT-LCD screen comes with a Multi Media Interface (MMI) and Bluetooth connectivity to the rider’s smartphone. Installed with Apple CarPlay, the 1250TR-G is equipped with an on-board sound system.

Riding aids include three ride modes – Sport, Comfort and Rain – along with a host of riding conveniences with left and right saddlebags coming as standard. These include cruise control, hill hold control, electrically adjustable windscreen, type pressure monitoring system and lane assist radar, along with heated seat and grips.

Suspension uses 48 mm diameter adjustable upside-down forks in front and adjustable monoshock in the rear. Braking is done with twin radial-mount Brembo callipers clamping 320 mm discs on the front wheel and a two-piston Brembo calliper at the back acting on a 270 mm disc, while Bosch two-channel ABS is standard equipment.

Suited for long distance trips, the 1250TR-G carries 22.7-litres of fuel in the tank. Weighing in at 304 kg, the 1250TR-G has a rider seat height of 820 mm, while tyre sizing is 120/70-17 in front and 190/55-17 at the back.

