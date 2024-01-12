2024 Kymco AK550 Premium in Malaysia, RM65,500

Posted in Bikes, Kymco, Local Bike News / By Mohan K Ramanujam / January 12 2024 6:42 pm

Getting its Malaysian launch is the 2024 Kymco AK550 Premium maxi scooter, priced at RM65,500 excluding road tax, insurance and registration. Kymco scooters are distributed in Malaysia under the Edaran Modenas banner, and brought in CBU with two colour options – Black and Matte Brown.

The AK550 Premium is powered by a DOHC, two-cylinder, liquid-cooled engine in Crossplane configuration, displacing 550.4 cc. Power is claimed to be 50.9 hp at 7,500 rpm with 52 Nm of torque at 6,000 rpm, going to the rear wheel via CVT gearbox and exposed belt drive.

There are two riding modes win the AK550, Power and Rain, to suit prevailing riding conditions while 14.5 litres is carried in the tank and seat height is 785 mm. Weighing in at 238 kg, this maxi scooter comes with upside-down forks in front and horizontal monoshock with preload adjustment in the rear.

Rolling on 15-inch wheels front and rear, the AK550 wears 120/70 and 160/60 rubber, front and rear, respectively. Brembo does the braking, with twin Brembo four-piston callipers in front clamping 270 mm discs, and a two-piston calliper with 230 mm disc at the back, while cornering ABS is standard.

Riding conveniences on the AK550 include an electrically adjustable windscreen, cruise control and smart key for keyless starts. The under seat compartment is said to be large enough to hold a full-face and open face helmet simultaneously.

Riding information is displayed on a circular TFT-LCD screen, flanked by separate readouts on either side showing speed and other information such as engine status. Coming standard is Bluetooth connectivity to the rider’s smartphone for navigation, music, messaging and calls.

