Nissan Ariya Nismo debuts – dual-motor EV with up to 435 PS/600 Nm, revised chassis, Formula E sounds

Posted in Cars, International News, Nissan / By Mick Chan / January 15 2024 1:50 pm

The Nissan Ariya Nismo has been unveiled at the 2024 Tokyo Auto Salon, and as its name indicates, this is a high-performance version that is based on the Ariya fully electric SUV that made its debut in 2020, with Nismo-specific changes and higher motor outputs for stronger performance.

According to a pre-homologation specifications table by Nissan, there will be two variants of the Nissan Ariya Nismo. These will be named the Nismo B6 e-4ORCE, and the Nismo B9 e-4ORCE, denoting different motor outputs and battery capacities.

The Nismo B6 e-4ORCE has claimed outputs of 270 kW (367 PS) and 560 Nm of torque, powered by a 66 kWh battery, while the Nismo B9 e-4ORCE offers a claimed 320 kW (435 PS) and 600 Nm of torque, from a 91 kWh battery.

Dimensionally, the B6 and B9 share length and width measurements of 4,650 mm and 1,850 mm, with the B6 measuring 1,655 mm in height, and the B9 measuring 1,650 to 1,660 mm in height. Wheelbase for both are identical at 2,775 mm, while the B6 is the lighter of the two at 2,080 kg; the B9 tips the scales from 2,210 kg to 2,220 kg, according to Nissan.

According to Nissan, the Ariya Nismo gets special chassis tuning from Nismo, along with the vehicle’s e-4ORCE electric AWD driveline and dedicated tyres measuring 255/45R20 on 20-inch aluminium wheels, which combine to offer superior stability and turn-in ability, as well as improved line-tracing and cornering ability at high speeds.

A model-specific Nismo driving mode promises maximised response, while an optional sound generator package “is evocative of Formula E racing” for added excitement, says Nissan. Exterior enhancements brought to the Ariya Nismo bring reduced drag as well as greater downforce at high speeds, according to the company, while its interior gains Nismo seats and trim specific to this model.

The Nissan Ariya Nismo is set for market debut in Japan the northern hemisphere spring of this year as Nismo’s flagship EV model, according to Nissan.

In Malaysia, the regular Ariya was first seen in a festive greeting video from Nissan distributor Edaran Tan Chong Motor early in 2022, and was then sighted in real life in August that year. More recently, the Ariya was sighted once again, in Kuala Lumpur wearing what appeared to be a private registration, that unit could have been a grey import.

