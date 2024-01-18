Metzeler Roadtec 02 Super-Sport Touring tyres launched – dual compound, larger footprint

Posted in Bike Parts and Accessories, Bikes, International Bike News / By Mohan K Ramanujam / January 18 2024 1:57 pm

Ahead of the Motor Bike Expo in Verona, Italy, Metzeler launches the Metzeler Roadtec 02 Super-Sport Touring tyres. Intended for the sporty road rider, the Roadtec 02 features 100% silica construction and dual-compound carcass.

Calling the Roadtec 02 a “Super-Sport Touring” tyre, this new road tyre tyre allows for a much wider range of performance depending on the riding style. This is achieved by Metzler’s use of

what it calls “Adaptive Tread Design”.

While riding the Roadtec 02, Adaptive Tread Design adapts the geometry of the grooves based on riding style. The tyre contact patch varies, changing the behaviour of the tyre from sport touring to super sport styles.

With a touring riding style, or in wet conditions, the long grooves of the tread pattern expedite evacuation of surface water and the correct mobility of the tread compound. This gives the Roadtec 02 quick warm-up, comfort and grip.

For sportier riding when road conditions dry up, the tyre endures greater load transfer which causes the groove pattern to close up, increasing surface contact area. This makes the most of the grip qualities of the Roadtec 02, improving riding precision and bringing performance close to super sport level.

Compared to the previous Roadtec 01 SE, the Roadtec 02 increases the rubber/groove ratio, enlarging the tyre footprint and making it more uniform as lean angle varies. Additionally, fewer grooves in the tread gives lower road noise.

Size availability for the Roadtec 02 for front tyres is 120/70 in 17-inches while the 19-inch front wheel gets 120/70 and 110/80 widths, suited for adventure-touring motorcycles. For the rear wheel, the Roadtec 02 comes in 17-inches only, covering 150/60, 160/60, 170/60, 180/55, 190/50 and 190/55 widths.

