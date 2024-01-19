Audi Malaysia plans for CKD locally assembled models

Audi distributor in Malaysia, PHS Automotive Malaysia (PHSAM) will be looking into offering locally assembled (CKD) products, having traditionally offered fully imported (CBU) products in its line-up.

“We do have plans to move towards CKD. In the CKD market, we can be more competitive in pricing. Compared to CBU, it helps us reach out to our customers… in terms of pricing and needs, we are able to cut a good deal for our customers,” PHSAM managing director Denyu Bostandzhiev said, following the Malaysian launch of the Audi SQ8 e-tron and SQ8 Sportback e-tron EV duo.

Plans for the Audi brand to commence local assembly operations in the country have been mooted before, with past brand custodian Volkswagen Group Malaysia having also aimed to begin local assembly of its vehicles within two years of its plans’ announcement in 2016. Those plans have yet to materialise.

Though the timeline and models for Audi’s CKD local assembly plans have yet to be disclosed, this will likely take place in Pekan, Pahang, where sister brand Volkswagen assembles a range of models, among the latest for the brand being the Golf R and Golf GTI.

Possibly joining the CKD range next could be the facelifted Touareg, as the SUV has been sighted last year wearing Pahang-registered trade plates.

Comments

  Ameer on Jan 19, 2024 at 11:49 am

    Great!! Definitely will tapau Mercedes EQ models in future when bringing Audi EVs to Malaysia

  triple on Jan 19, 2024 at 12:09 pm

    the only way Audi can compete wt BMW & Merc…currently the CBU price is too high vs competitor. does not make sense when an A3 is abt the price of an 5 series & E class

  alibaba on Jan 19, 2024 at 1:38 pm

    just dun get it, why CKD can low down selling price? CKD = find factory, invest machine, import workers VS CBU = just import. totally no sense

