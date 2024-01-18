2024 Volkswagen Touareg ROI now open in Malaysia – 340 PS 3.0L TSI V6; R-Line; IQ.Light HD Matrix; CKD?

Posted in Cars, International News, Volkswagen / By Gerard Lye / January 18 2024 6:50 pm

After being sighted in Malaysia without any camouflage and wearing trade plates several months ago, it is now confirmed that the latest-generation Volkswagen Touareg will be launched in Malaysia. Volkswagen Passenger Cars Malaysia (VPCM) today teased the SUV on its official Instagram account and has begun accepting registrations of interest – head on over here if you’re keen.

Based on the information available on the ROI page, the Touareg will be offered in the sporty R-Line trim with a 3.0 litre TSI V6 petrol engine. The latter is rated at 340 PS (335 hp or 250 kW) and 450 Nm of torque, paired with an eight-speed automatic transmission and 4Motion permanent all-wheel drive system.

Equipment listed for the SUV includes IQ.Light HD Matrix headlamps, automatic self-levelling air suspension and a Dynaudio Consequence sound system with 730 watts of amplification. On the driver assistance front, the Touareg will comes with the IQ.Drive suite, inclusive of night vision!

The latest Touareg is the facelifted third-generation model which was revealed in May 2023. While Malaysia did get the first and second generations of the Touareg, the third-generation model didn’t come here following its global debut way back in March 2018. Better late than never then, and it’s nice than we’re getting the facelifted version, as suggested by previous spyshots.

Visual changes that come with the facelift include a reshaped grille, the aforementioned LED headlamps with L-shaped daytime running lights, front and rear light bars as well as an even larger lower intake. The interior remains largely the same as the pre-facelift model aside from the updated infotainment system that is part of the Innovision Cockpit.

No word on pricing for now nor is there any indication that the Touareg will be a locally-assembled (CKD) model. The Touareg that was sighted last August wore the same Pahang trade plates that we previously saw on a Volkswagen Golf GTI Mk8 roaming around Pekan, Pahang, which is where every Volkswagen model currently listed on VPCM’s website is locally assembled. We’ll know more in the coming weeks but in the meantime, are you excited for the Touareg’s return?

2023 Volkswagen Touareg R-Line facelift

Looking to sell your car? Sell it with myTukar.