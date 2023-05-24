2023 Volkswagen Touareg facelift – new IQ.Light HD LED headlamps, illuminated rear logo, 3.0L V6 engines

In Cars, International News, Volkswagen / By Gerard Lye / 24 May 2023 5:48 pm / 1 comment

2023 Volkswagen Touareg R eHybrid

Five years after its initial debut, the third-generation Volkswagen Touareg has finally been given a facelift that brings an updated design as well as equipment changes. Priced from 69,200 euros (RM342,723), the order books for the large SUV will be open in Germany beginning May 25, 2023.

As part of the facelift, the Touareg’s grille has been reshaped to further emphasise the vehicle width and is joined by the new IQ.Light HD LED matrix headlamps that feature a total of 38,432 micro LEDs. Each headlamp cluster contains three modules, with the outer one containing 16 LEDs for the surround lighting and additional main beam.

The actual HD matrix module in the middle has 19,200 individually controllable LEDs that enable various light functions, while the inner module is a reflector for the static and dynamic corner light functions and the poor weather light.

2023 Volkswagen Touareg R eHybrid

Along with the modules, each headlamp also gets three L-shaped LED elements that serve as daytime running lights. To complete the light show at the front, there’s an illuminated strip that extends from both sides of the central Volkswagen logo, which is accompanied by slats finished in either chrome or gloss black depending on the variant or chosen design package.

To garner even more attention, the lower air intakes are much larger than on the pre-facelift model. This area is finished in high-gloss black on Touareg models in R-Line trim with the Black Style Package as well as the R eHybrid variant, while chrome elements are applied on the Elegance and regular R-Line trims.

Moving to the rear, the Touareg gains a new light bar that extends across the tailgate to connect the taillights, which each have six L-shaped LEDs. The SUV is also the brand’s first model produced in Europe to get a red-illuminated Volkswagen logo. Completing the exterior changes are new alloy wheel designs that range from 19 to 21 inches in size – the R eHybrid gains the option of 22-inch Estoril wheels.

2023 Volkswagen Touareg Elegance (left), R-Line (right)

Inside, the Touareg is more of the same and gets the Innovision Cockpit as standard, meaning you’ll get a 12-inch digital instrument cluster and a 15-inch touchscreen. However, the infotainment system has been updated to provide high-resolution HD map data, support for wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay as well as improved voice control.

Other changes include redesigned illuminated trim on the dash panel, a high-gloss black finish for the buttons and volume dial on the centre console and increased charging capacity from the USB-C ports (now 45 watts instead of 15 watts). Volkswagen also offers a head-up display plus a 730-watt Dynaudio sound system as cost options.

The new Touareg will be launched with five powertrain versions, all with 3.0 litre V6 engines. The first is a turbocharged petrol unit that serves up 340 PS (335 hp or 250 kW), which is followed by two turbodiesel options making 231 PS (228 hp or 170 kW) and 286 PS (282 hp or 210 kW).

2023 Volkswagen Touareg R eHybrid

The remaining two drive systems are plug-in hybrids with an electric motor that carry the ‘eHybrid’ label and provide 381 PS (375 hp or 280 kW) in the Touareg eHybrid, or 462 PS (456 hp or 340 kW) in the returning Touareg R eHybrid. All powertrains come standard with an eight-speed automatic transmission and 4Motion permanent all-wheel drive system. As before, users will have on- and off-road drive modes to cycle through that adjust vehicle parameters, or they can control each one individually.

Volkswagen also revised the standard steel and optional air suspension with new components and a revamped control system for greater comfort and agility. A new roof load sensor has also been added that can detect roof boxes and adjust the electronic stability control accordingly, while performance tyres are now available as an option.

Driver assistance systems that are offered for the Touareg include Front Assist (autonomous emergency braking), Park Assist/Park Assist Plus, Lane Assist, Dynamic Road Sign Display, Travel Assist (adaptive cruise control), Area View (360-degree camera), Trailer Assist and Night Vision.

2023 Volkswagen Touareg R-Line facelift

2023 Volkswagen Touareg Elegance facelift

2023 Volkswagen Touareg R eHybrid facelift