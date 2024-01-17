2024 Audi SQ8 e-tron EV launched in Malaysia – three electric motors, 503 PS/973 Nm, priced from RM520k

Posted in Audi, Cars, Electric Cars in Malaysia, Local News / By Mick Chan / January 17 2024 12:07 pm

Audi SQ8 e-tron launched in Malaysia

Audi distributor in Malaysia, PHS Automotive Malaysia (PHSAM) has launched a pair of performance electric SUVs for the Malaysian market today, the Audi SQ8 e-tron and the Audi SQ8 Sportback e-tron, priced at RM519,990 and RM529,990 respectively, without insurance and duties courtesy of the incentives given to battery-electric vehicles sold in Malaysia.

The German SUV duo lay claim to being the first tri-motor electric vehicles sold in Malaysia, each featuring a dual-motor setup on the rear axle with each unit producing 138 kW (188 PS) each for 376 PS and 618 Nm, and a single front axle motor with an output of 157 kW (214 PS) and 355 Nm for a total system output of 370 kW (503 PS) and 973 Nm, fed by a 114 kWh battery pack.

These now join the Q8 e-tron that was launched in Malaysia June last year, which was also joined by the Sportback bodystyle at launch.

The powertrain configuration power the SQ8 e-tron and SQ8 Sportback e-tron each from 0-100 km/h in 4.5 seconds and a top speed of 210 km/h. In lower demand situations, only the rear motors drive the vehicle more of the time such as in normal daily conditions. Each rear axle motor operates independent of the other, enabling precise torque output and vectoring.

Audi SQ8 Sportback e-tron

For charging, the 114 kWh battery in the SQ8 e-tron and SQ8 Sportback e-tron can receive up to 170 kW via DC charging, which will bring a 10-80% state of charge in just 31 minutes. These models also can receive AC charging via Type 2 cable for home or public charging, which brings a full charge between 9.1 hours to 11.3 hours, depending on the charging input.

An onboard charger allows for AC charging at up to 22 kW. For added convenience, the SQ8 e-tron and SQ8 Sportback e-tron each have charging sockets on both sides of the vehicle. Energy regeneration does not use its disc brakes in 90% of deceleration situations, instead using the drive motors to recuperate energy.

From the 114 kWh battery pack, the SQ8 e-tron gets 458 km of range, while the SQ8 Sportback e-tron goes slightly further with 471 km on a full charge, due to the lower drag coefficient of its bodystyle.

Inside, the SQ8 e-tron and SQ8 Sportback e-tron get front seats in Valcona leather, which is also applied to the upper parts of the dashboard and lower cabin sections; trim inserts in carbon and aluminium bring contrast, and are complemented by the ambient lighting package and LED entrance lights.

Standard interior kit also includes the Audi Virtual Cockpit with head-up display, with two MMI touch displays and haptic buttons. Smartphone support is provided for iOS and Android devices via the Audi MMI interface, and audio is courtesy of a 705-watt, 16-speaker Bang & Olufsen system.

Assistance systems in the SQ8 e-tron and SQ8 Sportback e-tron include adaptive cruise control, lane departure warning, swerve assist and turn assist, and front and rear cross traffic assist, along with Park Assist. Also included are child safety package with ISOFIX child seat anchors and top tether, and a direct tyre pressure monitoring system, plus front, side and rear airbags.

In Malaysia, the Audi SQ8 e-tron and SQ8 Sportback e-tron are available in exterior paint colours of Magnet Gray, Ultra Blue, Chronos Gray, Mythos Black, Plasma Blue, Daytona Gray and Glacier White.

Both vehicles are covered by a two-year, unlimited warranty as standard; this can be optioned with the Audi Assurance Package (AAP) for RM13,000 that brings a five-year, unlimited mileage warranty, free scheduled maintenance for the first three years, and complimentary roadside assistance for the first five years.

