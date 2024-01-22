2024 Hyundai Kona Electric N Line – second-gen B-SUV is brand’s first EV to get the sporty trim level

Posted in Cars, Hyundai, International News / By Danny Tan / January 22 2024 1:21 pm

The Hyundai Kona Electric has received the N Line treatment, a sporty trim level that is appearing for the first time on a Hyundai EV. Unveiled in March 2023, the second-generation Kona Electric is the Korean carmaker’s best-selling EV in Europe.

N Line gives the sharp new Kona unique and more aggressive bumpers at both ends, side skirts and a set of exclusive 19-inch two-tone blade-style wheels with N caps. The wing mirrors are in gloss black, and the car you see here has the optional matching black roof for a two-tone look. N Line badging around the car too, of course.

Inside, the Kona Electric N Line boasts sport seats with the N Line logo and red contrast stitching. There are more red details on the sports steering wheel (perforated areas, N logo) and dashboard. Other sporty touches include a black headliner and N Line metal pedals.

Aside from the standard cloth seats, a higher-spec ‘N Line S’ trim brings ‘Eco Alcantara’ and leather combination upholstery. This unique Alcantara is made with 57% of recycled polyester, Hyundai says. N Line S adds on heated/ventilated seats, Bose audio with subwoofer, the ‘Full Width Horizon Centre’ daytime running light bar and full projector LED headlamps, among other goodies.

The latest Kona is 175 mm longer, 25 mm wider and 20 mm taller than the compact original, while the 2,660 mm wheelbase is 60 mm longer. The N Line’s chunkier bumpers add another 30 mm to make it 4,385 mm long. There are two battery capacities – 48.4 kWh (Standard Range) and 65.4 kWh (Long Range) – both powering a front electric motor. The SR’s motor has 156 PS/255 Nm, while the LR gets 218 PS/255 Nm. Range wise, the 400V EV can do 342 km WLTP for the SR and 490 km on the LR – full details here.

Production of the Kona Electric N Line is set to start next month and will hit European roads in spring. These pics show the launch colour – Serenity White Pearl with a black roof. Hyundai-Sime Darby Motors brought in the original Kona Electric, which you can recap here. What do you think of this new one?

GALLERY: Hyundai Kona N Line

GALLERY: Second-gen Hyundai Kona

