2024 Hyundai Kona Electric N Line – second-gen B-SUV is brand’s first EV to get the sporty trim level

Posted in Cars, Hyundai, International News / By /

2024 Hyundai Kona Electric N Line – second-gen B-SUV is brand’s first EV to get the sporty trim level

The Hyundai Kona Electric has received the N Line treatment, a sporty trim level that is appearing for the first time on a Hyundai EV. Unveiled in March 2023, the second-generation Kona Electric is the Korean carmaker’s best-selling EV in Europe.

N Line gives the sharp new Kona unique and more aggressive bumpers at both ends, side skirts and a set of exclusive 19-inch two-tone blade-style wheels with N caps. The wing mirrors are in gloss black, and the car you see here has the optional matching black roof for a two-tone look. N Line badging around the car too, of course.

Inside, the Kona Electric N Line boasts sport seats with the N Line logo and red contrast stitching. There are more red details on the sports steering wheel (perforated areas, N logo) and dashboard. Other sporty touches include a black headliner and N Line metal pedals.

2024 Hyundai Kona Electric N Line – second-gen B-SUV is brand’s first EV to get the sporty trim level

Aside from the standard cloth seats, a higher-spec ‘N Line S’ trim brings ‘Eco Alcantara’ and leather combination upholstery. This unique Alcantara is made with 57% of recycled polyester, Hyundai says. N Line S adds on heated/ventilated seats, Bose audio with subwoofer, the ‘Full Width Horizon Centre’ daytime running light bar and full projector LED headlamps, among other goodies.

The latest Kona is 175 mm longer, 25 mm wider and 20 mm taller than the compact original, while the 2,660 mm wheelbase is 60 mm longer. The N Line’s chunkier bumpers add another 30 mm to make it 4,385 mm long. There are two battery capacities – 48.4 kWh (Standard Range) and 65.4 kWh (Long Range) – both powering a front electric motor. The SR’s motor has 156 PS/255 Nm, while the LR gets 218 PS/255 Nm. Range wise, the 400V EV can do 342 km WLTP for the SR and 490 km on the LR – full details here.

Production of the Kona Electric N Line is set to start next month and will hit European roads in spring. These pics show the launch colour – Serenity White Pearl with a black roof. Hyundai-Sime Darby Motors brought in the original Kona Electric, which you can recap here. What do you think of this new one?

GALLERY: Hyundai Kona N Line

2024 Hyundai Kona Electric N Line – second-gen B-SUV is brand’s first EV to get the sporty trim level
2024 Hyundai Kona Electric N Line – second-gen B-SUV is brand’s first EV to get the sporty trim level
2024 Hyundai Kona Electric N Line – second-gen B-SUV is brand’s first EV to get the sporty trim level
2024 Hyundai Kona Electric N Line – second-gen B-SUV is brand’s first EV to get the sporty trim level
2024 Hyundai Kona Electric N Line – second-gen B-SUV is brand’s first EV to get the sporty trim level

2024 Hyundai Kona Electric N Line – second-gen B-SUV is brand’s first EV to get the sporty trim level
2024 Hyundai Kona Electric N Line – second-gen B-SUV is brand’s first EV to get the sporty trim level
2024 Hyundai Kona Electric N Line – second-gen B-SUV is brand’s first EV to get the sporty trim level
2024 Hyundai Kona Electric N Line – second-gen B-SUV is brand’s first EV to get the sporty trim level

GALLERY: Second-gen Hyundai Kona

2024 Hyundai Kona Electric N Line – second-gen B-SUV is brand’s first EV to get the sporty trim level
2024 Hyundai Kona Electric N Line – second-gen B-SUV is brand’s first EV to get the sporty trim level
2024 Hyundai Kona Electric N Line – second-gen B-SUV is brand’s first EV to get the sporty trim level
2024 Hyundai Kona Electric N Line – second-gen B-SUV is brand’s first EV to get the sporty trim level
2024 Hyundai Kona Electric N Line – second-gen B-SUV is brand’s first EV to get the sporty trim level

2024 Hyundai Kona Electric N Line – second-gen B-SUV is brand’s first EV to get the sporty trim level
2024 Hyundai Kona Electric N Line – second-gen B-SUV is brand’s first EV to get the sporty trim level
2024 Hyundai Kona Electric N Line – second-gen B-SUV is brand’s first EV to get the sporty trim level
2024 Hyundai Kona Electric N Line – second-gen B-SUV is brand’s first EV to get the sporty trim level
2024 Hyundai Kona Electric N Line – second-gen B-SUV is brand’s first EV to get the sporty trim level

2024 Hyundai Kona Electric N Line – second-gen B-SUV is brand’s first EV to get the sporty trim level
2024 Hyundai Kona Electric N Line – second-gen B-SUV is brand’s first EV to get the sporty trim level
2024 Hyundai Kona Electric N Line – second-gen B-SUV is brand’s first EV to get the sporty trim level
2024 Hyundai Kona Electric N Line – second-gen B-SUV is brand’s first EV to get the sporty trim level
2024 Hyundai Kona Electric N Line – second-gen B-SUV is brand’s first EV to get the sporty trim level

2024 Hyundai Kona Electric N Line – second-gen B-SUV is brand’s first EV to get the sporty trim level
2024 Hyundai Kona Electric N Line – second-gen B-SUV is brand’s first EV to get the sporty trim level
2024 Hyundai Kona Electric N Line – second-gen B-SUV is brand’s first EV to get the sporty trim level
2024 Hyundai Kona Electric N Line – second-gen B-SUV is brand’s first EV to get the sporty trim level
2024 Hyundai Kona Electric N Line – second-gen B-SUV is brand’s first EV to get the sporty trim level

2024 Hyundai Kona Electric N Line – second-gen B-SUV is brand’s first EV to get the sporty trim level
2024 Hyundai Kona Electric N Line – second-gen B-SUV is brand’s first EV to get the sporty trim level
2024 Hyundai Kona Electric N Line – second-gen B-SUV is brand’s first EV to get the sporty trim level
2024 Hyundai Kona Electric N Line – second-gen B-SUV is brand’s first EV to get the sporty trim level
2024 Hyundai Kona Electric N Line – second-gen B-SUV is brand’s first EV to get the sporty trim level

2024 Hyundai Kona Electric N Line – second-gen B-SUV is brand’s first EV to get the sporty trim level
2024 Hyundai Kona Electric N Line – second-gen B-SUV is brand’s first EV to get the sporty trim level
2024 Hyundai Kona Electric N Line – second-gen B-SUV is brand’s first EV to get the sporty trim level
2024 Hyundai Kona Electric N Line – second-gen B-SUV is brand’s first EV to get the sporty trim level
2024 Hyundai Kona Electric N Line – second-gen B-SUV is brand’s first EV to get the sporty trim level

2024 Hyundai Kona Electric N Line – second-gen B-SUV is brand’s first EV to get the sporty trim level
2024 Hyundai Kona Electric N Line – second-gen B-SUV is brand’s first EV to get the sporty trim level
2024 Hyundai Kona Electric N Line – second-gen B-SUV is brand’s first EV to get the sporty trim level
2024 Hyundai Kona Electric N Line – second-gen B-SUV is brand’s first EV to get the sporty trim level
2024 Hyundai Kona Electric N Line – second-gen B-SUV is brand’s first EV to get the sporty trim level

2024 Hyundai Kona Electric N Line – second-gen B-SUV is brand’s first EV to get the sporty trim level
2024 Hyundai Kona Electric N Line – second-gen B-SUV is brand’s first EV to get the sporty trim level
2024 Hyundai Kona Electric N Line – second-gen B-SUV is brand’s first EV to get the sporty trim level
2024 Hyundai Kona Electric N Line – second-gen B-SUV is brand’s first EV to get the sporty trim level
2024 Hyundai Kona Electric N Line – second-gen B-SUV is brand’s first EV to get the sporty trim level

2024 Hyundai Kona Electric N Line – second-gen B-SUV is brand’s first EV to get the sporty trim level
2024 Hyundai Kona Electric N Line – second-gen B-SUV is brand’s first EV to get the sporty trim level
2024 Hyundai Kona Electric N Line – second-gen B-SUV is brand’s first EV to get the sporty trim level
2024 Hyundai Kona Electric N Line – second-gen B-SUV is brand’s first EV to get the sporty trim level
2024 Hyundai Kona Electric N Line – second-gen B-SUV is brand’s first EV to get the sporty trim level

2024 Hyundai Kona Electric N Line – second-gen B-SUV is brand’s first EV to get the sporty trim level
2024 Hyundai Kona Electric N Line – second-gen B-SUV is brand’s first EV to get the sporty trim level
2024 Hyundai Kona Electric N Line – second-gen B-SUV is brand’s first EV to get the sporty trim level
2024 Hyundai Kona Electric N Line – second-gen B-SUV is brand’s first EV to get the sporty trim level
2024 Hyundai Kona Electric N Line – second-gen B-SUV is brand’s first EV to get the sporty trim level

2024 Hyundai Kona Electric N Line – second-gen B-SUV is brand’s first EV to get the sporty trim level
2024 Hyundai Kona Electric N Line – second-gen B-SUV is brand’s first EV to get the sporty trim level
2024 Hyundai Kona Electric N Line – second-gen B-SUV is brand’s first EV to get the sporty trim level
2024 Hyundai Kona Electric N Line – second-gen B-SUV is brand’s first EV to get the sporty trim level
2024 Hyundai Kona Electric N Line – second-gen B-SUV is brand’s first EV to get the sporty trim level

2024 Hyundai Kona Electric N Line – second-gen B-SUV is brand’s first EV to get the sporty trim level
2024 Hyundai Kona Electric N Line – second-gen B-SUV is brand’s first EV to get the sporty trim level
2024 Hyundai Kona Electric N Line – second-gen B-SUV is brand’s first EV to get the sporty trim level
2024 Hyundai Kona Electric N Line – second-gen B-SUV is brand’s first EV to get the sporty trim level
2024 Hyundai Kona Electric N Line – second-gen B-SUV is brand’s first EV to get the sporty trim level

2024 Hyundai Kona Electric N Line – second-gen B-SUV is brand’s first EV to get the sporty trim level
2024 Hyundai Kona Electric N Line – second-gen B-SUV is brand’s first EV to get the sporty trim level
2024 Hyundai Kona Electric N Line – second-gen B-SUV is brand’s first EV to get the sporty trim level
2024 Hyundai Kona Electric N Line – second-gen B-SUV is brand’s first EV to get the sporty trim level
2024 Hyundai Kona Electric N Line – second-gen B-SUV is brand’s first EV to get the sporty trim level

2024 Hyundai Kona Electric N Line – second-gen B-SUV is brand’s first EV to get the sporty trim level
2024 Hyundai Kona Electric N Line – second-gen B-SUV is brand’s first EV to get the sporty trim level
2024 Hyundai Kona Electric N Line – second-gen B-SUV is brand’s first EV to get the sporty trim level
2024 Hyundai Kona Electric N Line – second-gen B-SUV is brand’s first EV to get the sporty trim level

Looking to sell your car? Sell it with myTukar.

Hyundai Creta 2023
Hyundai Kona 2023
Hyundai Kona Electric 2023
Hyundai Tucson 2023
Hyundai Ioniq 5 2023
Hyundai Ioniq 6 2023
Hyundai Palisade 2023
Hyundai Staria 2023

10% discount when you renew your car insurance

Compare prices between different insurer providers and use the promo code 'PAULTAN10' when you make your payment to save the most on your car insurance renewal compared to other competing services.

Car Insurance

Danny Tan

Danny Tan loves driving as much as he loves a certain herbal meat soup, and sweet engine music as much as drum beats. He has been in the auto industry since 2006, previously filling the pages of two motoring magazines before joining this website. Enjoys detailing the experience more than the technical details.

 

Comments

  • alibaba on Jan 22, 2024 at 1:26 pm

    pls bring in the HEV which is more efficiency than battery tong moving thing

    Like or Dislike: Thumb up 0 Thumb down 0
    Reply
 

Add a comment

required

required


 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 