2024 WMoto SM125i launched in Malaysia, RM5,888

Posted in Bikes, Local Bike News, WMoto / By Mohan K Ramanujam / January 23 2024 9:58 am

Entering the budget kapchai market in Malaysia is the 2024 WMoto SM125i, priced at RM5,888. This follows the WMoto RT1 150 scooter, launched the same day and priced at RM9,888.

There are three colour options for the SN125i – Radiant Yellow, Luminous Blue and Blazing Red. Every SM125i comes with a two-year or 20,000 km warranty against manufacturing defects while spare parts are available for online purchase through distributor MForce Bike Holdings website.

Power for the SM125i comes from a 123.7 cc, single-cylinder mill, with DOHC and air-cooling fed by EFI. Power is rated at 7.8 hp at 8,000 rpm with 8.5 Nm of torque at 6,000 rpm.

As is typical of this class, power goes to the rear wheel via a four-speed gear box with chain final drive. The SM125i also comes with the option of electric or kick starting.

Suspension is done with conventional telescopic forks in front and preload adjustable twin shock absorbers at the back. As for braking the SM125i comes with a single hydraulic disc on the 17-inch front wheel and a mechanical drum brake on the 17-inch rear, while tyre sizing is 70/90 and 80/90, front and rear respectively.

A quality touch is the use of LED lighting throughout on the SM125i including the headlight, tail light and turn signals. An LCD instrument panel displays the necessary information while a USB charging port comes as standard equipment.

Other riding conveniences include an anti-theft key system and small storage compartment under the seat. Weight for the SM125i is listed at 96 kg with 4-litres of fuel in the tank.

Looking to sell your car? Sell it with myTukar.