2024 Yamaha Y16ZR ABS Malaysia debut, RM11,398

Posted in Bikes, Local Bike News, Yamaha / By Mohan K Ramanujam / January 23 2024 11:32 am

In the supercub category for Malaysia is the 2024 Yamaha Y16ZR ABS, priced at RM11,398 recommended retail excluding road tax, insurance and registration. There are three colour options for the Y16ZR in Malaysia – Violet Knight, Ocean Neon dan Mag Grey – while a two-year or 20,000 km warranty against manufacturing defects is supplied along with a disc lock worth RM100.

As can be seen, the Y16ZR now comes with front wheel ABS, acting on a single hydraulic disc and two-piston brake calliper. Meanwhile, braking for the rear wheel stays the same with a single hydraulic disc and single-piston calliper.

During the launch, distributors Hong Leong Yamaha Motor also pointed out the Y16ZR ABS has some changes in the front cowl, including redesigned front panels that incorporate LED DRLs. Adjacent to the LCD instrument panel some rubber inserts have been added to improve fit and aesthetics.

Mechanically, the Y16ZR ABS stays the same, with a liquid-cooled single-cylinder engine displacing 155 cc, SOHC and Variable Valve Actuation (VVA). With a six-speed gearbox and assist and slipper clutch, the Y16ZR ABS gets 17.7 hp at 9,500 rpm and 14.4 Nm of torque at 8,000 rpm.

No other changes in the running gear as well, with telescopic forks and preload adjustable monoshock holding up the front and rear ends of the Y16ZR. Tyre sizing is 90/80-17 in front and 120/70-17 at the back with weight listed at 119 kg with 5.4-litres of fuel in the tank.

GALLERY: 2024 Yamaha Y16ZR ABS Malaysian launch

Looking to sell your car? Sell it with myTukar.