2024 Suzuki V-Strom 800 DE Djebel shown at MBE

Posted in Bikes, International Bike News, Suzuki Motorcycles / By Mohan K Ramanujam / January 24 2024 4:46 pm

Harking back to the days of the original Paris-Dakar Rally is the 2024 Suzuki V-Strom 800 DE Djebel. With colour reminiscent of the original Paris-Dakar rally raid Suzuki DR650 and the DR Big from the 90s, the 800 DE Djebel takes its name from the Arabic word djebel, meaning mountain or mountain range, while the Djebel name was used by Suzuki for a dual-purpose 250 previously.

Revealed at the Motor Bike Expo (MBE) in Verona, Italy, the 800 DE Djebel is clad in Suzuki’s famous blue and white race colours of two decades ago. Aside from the dose of nostalgia, the Suzuki name is emblazoned on the side of the fuel tank in white on a deep blue background.

Contrasting stripes of light blue and blue are used, a styling cue that is very much taken from the 1990s. More Suzuki blue adorns the front mudguard, sump guard and tail piece, while an Akrapovic exhaust is fitted, exiting on the right of the V-Strom 800 DE Djebel.

Setting the 800 DE Djebel apart from the standard model V-Strom 800 is the use of gold-anodised wheels front and rear, along with gold-anodised fork legs. Dunlop TrailMax Raid tyres are fitted, with the aforementioned Akrapovic exhaust in titanium.

Showa suspension gives 220 mm of travel in the adjustable upside-down front forks while the rear monoshock with remote gas reservoir is adjustable for preload. Rolling on 21-inch front and 17-inch rear wheels, the V-Strom 800 DE gets a ground clearance figure of 220 mm and a seat height of 855 mm.

Power for the V-Strom 800 DE comes from a parallel-twin displacing 776 cc with 270-degree crankshaft and DOHC, producing 83.1 hp at 8,500 rpm with 78 Nm of torque at 6,500 rpm. In Malaysia, the 2023 Suzuki V-Strom 800 DE retails at RM60,800 excluding road tax, insurance and registration.

