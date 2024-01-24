GTV Motor – first Cambodian automotive brand sets up assembly plant; production to commence this year

Posted in International News / By Mick Chan / January 24 2024 3:49 pm

Cambodian brand GTV Motor is set to commence vehicle assembly operations early this year in Cambodia, and will begin with the assembly of five affordable models, according to Khmer Times.

Located in the Kandal Steung District of the Kandal Province, the GTV Motor assembly plant will cover an area of 100,000 square metres and reach an annual production capacity of 35,000 vehicles. Inauguration of the plant as well as start of production is set for “early 2024”, the report cited the firm as saying.

According to the Khmer Times, the US$15.6 million (RM73.8 million) production plant was first approved by the council for development of Cambodia in June 2022, and was said at the time to create 738 jobs. Output from the site’s production lines will be aimed domestically at the Cambodian market, rather than exports, which is in response to growing domestic demand in the kingdom, according to GTV Motor.

The production plant will focus on the development of Cambodian-owned branded vehicles, and “will contribute to support Cambodia’s heavy industry, aligning with the Royal Government’s outlined roadmap for the development of the automotive and electronics sector in Cambodia,” said GTV Motor CFO and deputy general manager Soy Benlyly.

According to imagery sourced from the GTV Motor Cambodia Facebook page, the brand’s model line-up consists predominantly of SUVs, along with an MPV and a dual-cab pick-up truck.

The models depicted are indicated to start from US$19,999 (RM94,695) for the Soben 1.5L SUV, through the US$26,999 (RM127,840) Caesar 1.5T SUV, the US$27,999 (RM132,575) Krusar 2.0T pick-up truck, the US$33,950 (RM160,753) Soben-P MPV, the US$34,950 (RM165,488) Kain 1.5T SUV, to the US$37,950 (RM179,693) Kain 2.0T SUV.

GTV Kain SUV; GTV Krusar pick-up truck

GTV Motor has invested in developing human resource for the country’s automotive production sector, reported Khmer Times, with the establishment of the GTV Automotive Electronics Research Institute (GTV AERI) in Cambodia since the company’s registration in 2022.

The institute has associated offices in Germany, China, Japan and Singapore, and is engaged with the National Polytechnic Institute of Cambodia to provide advanced training to develop Cambodian automotive industry professionals, according to the report.

In March 2023, Khmer Times reported that GTV Motor was one of nine approved vehicle assembly factories in Cambodia, with three already operational including Hyundai plants in Koh Kong and Daehan in Bavet City, as well as Ford in the Pursat province. The other firms are HGB Motor Assembly, EM Automotive, Toyota, and China Matrix Technology Group.

GTV Kain SUV

GTV Krusar dual-cab pick-up truck

