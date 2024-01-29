35.5 km Johor roads closed Jan 31 for Sultan of Johor

Posted in Local News / By Mohan K Ramanujam / January 29 2024 9:01 am

To accommodate the Sultan of Johor’s departure to Istana Negara on Jan 31, 35.5 km of Johor roads will be closed by police. This was announced Johor police chief Commissioner M Kumar who said the road closure is from Istana Bukit Serene to the Royal Hangar at Senai International Airport.

The closure will take place between 7.45 a.m. and 9 a.m. with the sultan’s convoy expected to depart at 8 a.m. “The convoy movement is estimated to take about an hour. The route is expected to reopen before 9 am,” said Kumar in a The New Straits Times report.

Kumar urged the public to plan routes and travel times accordingly, especially for those taking flights at Senai, and to follow instructions of traffic police along the route. It is estimated 30,000 Johoreans will line the route to bid farewell to Sultan Ibrahim ibni Sultan Iskandar, who departs for Kuala Lumpur to take up duty as Yang di-Pertuan Agong on January 31.

