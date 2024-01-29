Tun Daim’s seven luxury cars in the MACC list – from Mercedes-Benz to Rolls-Royce, Jaguar, even a Ford!

Posted in Cars, Local News / By Harvinder Sidhu / January 29 2024 9:46 pm

Tun Daim Zainuddin has been charged with the failure to declare 71 of his assets to the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC), the New Straits Times reports. According to the charge sheet, the 85-year-old former finance minister failed to comply with a MACC notice to declare his assets such as one bank account, seven luxury vehicles, 38 companies, and 25 properties at the MACC headquarters in Putrajaya on December 13 last year.

The offence falls under Section 36(2) of the MACC Act, which carries a maximum five years’ imprisonment and RM100,000 fine upon conviction. Daim pleaded not guilty to the offence.

As this is a car site, we’ll focus on the seven vehicles listed in the charge sheet that he reportedly failed to declare:

Mercedes-Benz 600 SEL

He clearly liked his Mercedes, as this is the first of three Benzes in the short list. Back in the early 90s (pre-dating the S-Class moniker), the 600 SEL was the flagship sedan in the W140 range, and it was quite the beast, equipped with a M120 6.0 litre V12 offering 408 PS and 580 Nm. As you’d expect, it came decked out with all the bells and whistles at the time.

Mercedes-Benz 450 SEL

Next is the Mercedes-Benz 450 SEL, the Sonderklasse that ran from 1972 to 1980 (the W126 was made between this and the W140 above). Thought by many as the very first “modern” Mercedes sedan, the W116 introduced the wide radiator grille, head- and taillights that would define the brand for the following decades. The 450 SEL was the firm’s flagship model with a 4.5 litre V8 engine.

Mercedes-Benz 450 SLC

Sharing the same number, if not the engine is the C107 Mercedes-Benz 450 SLC, often seen as the less desirable hard-top version of the R107 SL of the same era – though the coupe is certainly less common with only 62k made vs over 200k roadsters. The SLC was in production between 1971 and 1981 when it was replaced by the larger C126 coupe, while the SL continued on until 1989.

Jaguar XJ-S HE

The grand tourer first arrived in 1975, but the HE suffix in the listing means that the version in question is somewhere from the early 80s into the early 90s, when a new 5.3 litre High Efficiency V12 made its way on to the car. It’s not mentioned if the XJ-S is a coupe or convertible of the type. We’re thinking it should be the coupe, which was far more handsome.

Rolls-Royce 2 Axle Rigid Body

Now this one is hard to pin point, as “2 Axle Rigid Body” isn’t a model name at all, nor does it refer to any specific Rolls-Royce line. As such, we’ve taken the liberty of picking a selection of early RR Phantom models, being the top-of-the-range model line-up back in the day as it is still is now. Mind you, coach-built really meant coach-built back then, and no two Rolls-Royce were ever the same.

Austin Morris

If the previous entry was vague, this one even more so. In fact, Austin Morris isn’t a car brand at all, but two. Yes, Austin Motor Company and Morris Motors did merge in 1952, but the two kept separate identities. As such, we’ve selected a bunch of random Austin models through the years, showcasing just how varied the British brand’s product line up was.

Ford Prefect

Not the character in The Hitchhiker’s Guide to the Galaxy, but rather the legacy model from which it was derived. Built by Ford UK, the Prefect was first introduced in 1938, dropped during World War 2 and then went back into production in 1945, where it was offered until 1961. It’s not known if the Prefect in question is the bulky beast from the early 50s or the Anglia-sized 100E or final 107E that came after it.

