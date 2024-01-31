Government should not abolish tolls – works minister

Posted in Local News / By Mick Chan / January 31 2024 9:56 am

Works minister Datuk Seri Alexander Nanta Linggi has said that the Malaysian government should not abolish toll collection on highways, in an excerpt of an interview broadcast by BFM Radio on X.

“There are some views out there that say “we should abolish tolls”. But I don’t think we should abolish tolls. I hope it can be understood. I am not saying [the government] is not caring enough for the people by [not] giving the free use of highways. It is not like that,” Nanta said, and that the government will have to come up with billions of ringgit in maintenance every year.

“If we do away with toll, then the kind of money that the government will have to spend on maintaining those highways that used to be tolled, that have their own money through toll [collection] for maintenance, and then the government takes over the responsibility, you would [deprive] Malaysians who are not using the toll from the government funding that otherwise could be spent on them,” the minister said.

This reduced funding would affect not just East Malaysians, but also Malaysians in other states such as Kelantan and Terengganu which do not have tolled highways like those in the western part of Peninsular Malaysia, he said.

“Our friends in Kelantan, Terengganu, and those everywhere else who do not need to use the toll highways will be deprived of government funding to develop their places. So, to me, toll has to be collected.

“Because these [highway] developers no longer need to pay back their loans, so they should [collect less]. [They should] make profit, so that they can carry on with the maintenance, but [at a reduced rate] so that the rakyat can enjoy cheaper toll fares. That should be the way,” the minister said.

