Mazda CX-70 debuts – two-row SUV with 3.3L inline-six petrol mild-hybrid and 2.5L NA petrol plug-in hybrid

Posted in Cars, International News, Mazda / By Mick Chan / January 31 2024 2:12 pm

The Mazda CX-70 has made its debut in North America, almost exactly a year after the three-row CX-90 was unveiled. The CX-70 is the third member of the brand’s Large Product Group, and the second to use the longitudinal front engine layout Skyactiv Multi-Solution Scalable Architecture and rear wheel drive-oriented driveline, the latter also including the CX-90.

Styling is nearly identical to that of the CX-90, albeit with a restyled front bumper that wears more prominent side inserts, along with gloss black trim sections where the CX-90 uses chrome-look parts. Similarly, the rear of the CX-70 is only mildly restyled compared to the CX-90, and here, too the CX-70 features more mesh-look inserts within the bumper. Rolling stock is a set of 21-inch wheels of a new design.

As with its larger, three-row stablemate, the two-row CX-70 has similarly been designed from the outset for electrification, and debuts with two powertrains. The first is the e-Skyactiv G 3.3 litre inline-six turbocharged petrol mild-hybrid engine, and the second is the e-Skyactiv G plug-in hybrid; both are mated to i-Activ all-wheel-drive.

The 3.3 litre mild-hybrid is offered in the United States in two states of tune, according to Car and Driver, starting with a base 280 hp (284 PS) version, joined by a 340 hp (345 PS) S version of the same powertrain. The latter output figure matches that of the CX-90 that was launched for the same market last year.

The second of the two powertrain options is the 2.5 litre plug-in hybrid, which should be similar to that which is also offered in the CX-90, which, in turn is that which is also offered in the CX-60 for Europe. In the CX-60 and CX-90, this powertrain mates a 2.5L naturally aspirated petrol four-cylinder engine with a 136 PS electric motor for a combined 327 PS and 500 Nm of torque.

As on the CX-90, the 3.3L turbo mild-hybrid in the CX-70 integrates the 48-volt M Hybrid Boost electric drive system with a motor that is located between the engine and the transmission, which is an eight-speed automatic unit. The CX-70 is rated for a maximum towing capacity of 5,000 pounds (2,270 kg).

The suite of driver assistance systems in the CX-70 features Cruising & Traffic Support (CTS) Unresponsive Driver Support, which Mazda calls an emergency-only system that will eventually slow and stop the vehicle if the driver is unresponsive to escalating alerts, such as when the system detects that the driver’s eyes are closed or distracted, and when the driver’s hands are off the steering wheel.

Inside, the interior of the CX-70 appears largely similar to that of the CX-90, albeit in a two-row layout, and upholstery offered includes a red leather option. The CX-70 gets remote folding for the second row of seats, and added stowage beneath the boot floor enables smaller items and valuables to be stored out of sight.

On the infotainment front, the CX-70 is touted as the first Mazda crossover to feature Alexa integration in order to reduce driver distraction and improve the system’s ease of use. The voice command system enables the driver to make hands-free prompts for adjusting air-conditioning temperature, changing radio stations, or to control connected smart home devices.

According to the manufacturer, the Mazda CX-70 is set to go on sale in spring this year in the United States and Canada.

