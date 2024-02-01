KL-Karak Highway widening project starts this year – new tunnel, street lights, improved road shoulder

Posted in Local News / By Mick Chan / February 1 2024 1:18 pm

The federal government has agreed to implement the project for widening the Kuala Lumpur-Karak Expressway as a long-term measure towards reducing traffic congestion in the area, and is expected to begin in the second quarter of this year, Bernama has reported.

The project that is set to be carried out by highway concessionaire Anih Berhad, involves the alignment that begins from the Gombak toll plaza and ends at the intersection of Lingkaran Tengah Utama in Bentong, said Pahang menteri besar Datuk Seri Wan Rosdy Wan Ismail.

Also involved in this project is the construction of another tunnel, improvements to the road shoulder and the provision of street lights throughout the route for the safety and comfort of road users, he said.

Wan Rosdy also said that the Pahang state government had taken note of the traffic congestion on the highway which frequently occurs during festive seasons, public holidays and weekends, especially along the stretch from the Bentong toll plaza to the Gombak toll plaza that spans 42 km.

“To ease the congestion, several measures have been identified and will be implemented, comprising long-term and short-term projects, and it is hoped that with the implementation of these projects, traffic congestion on the Kuala Lumpur-Karak Expressway can be tackled and reduced,” the Pahang MB said.

Several approaches have been, and will be taken as a short-term move, and this includes scheduling improvement works to take place during non-peak hours, and implementing lane segregation at the Gombak toll plaza (westbound towards Kuala Lumpur) according to destination, in order to reduce weaving.

These are in addition to the provision of two tidal flow locations – KM55 to KM59 eastbound and KM60-56 westbound – with the implementation to be subject to traffic dispersion on both sides to achieve a traffic ratio of 70:30 west-to-east in order to avoid congestion, the Bernama report wrote.

