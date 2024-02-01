Mitsubishi Xpander Hybrid, Xpander Cross Hybrid debut – 116 PS/255 Nm e-motor, seven drive modes

Posted in Cars, International News, Mitsubishi / By Mick Chan / February 1 2024 5:48 pm

The Mitsubishi Xpander HEV and Xpander Cross HEV have made their debuts in Thailand, bringing electrification to the seven-seater duo.

Exterior dimensions of the Xpander HEV and Xpander Cross HEV are largely the same as their ICE stablemates, though relative to the Xpander HEV, the Xpander Cross HEV has identical dimensions save for width (at 1,790 mm, the Xpander Cross HEV is 40 mm wider than the Xpander HEV), front overhang (5 mm longer) and rear overhang (5 mm shorter).

Notably, the Xpander HEV and Xpander HEV are both rated with a ground clearance of 205 mm, which is 15 mm to 20 mm less than that of the Xpander facelift that made its debut in August 2022, or, the same figure as that of the original iteration of the Xpander that premiered in 2017.

2024 Mitsubishi Xpander Cross HEV

Being a variant of the facelifted Xpander, the Xpander HEV carries over that model’s Dynamic Shield front fascia, albeit signified as a hybrid by blue accents applied to the lower edge of the front bumper, as well as on its two-tone machine-finished alloy wheels.

Similarly the Xpander Cross HEV takes after the aesthetic of the facelifted Xpander Cross, and is also marked out as a hybrid by its blue-accented alloy wheels, of a different design.

Both the Xpander HEV and Xpander Cross HEV employ a series-parallel petrol-electric hybrid powertrain, combining a 1.6 litre MIVEC naturally aspirated engine with a generator, transaxle, electric drive control unit and the lithium-ion drive battery.

The combustion engine is a 4A92 1,590 cc inline-four cylinder petrol engine with a 14:1 compression ratio, rated to produce 95 PS at 5,100 rpm and 134 Nm of torque at 4,500 rpm. The electric drive motor is rated for maximum outputs of 116 PS and 255 Nm of torque, driving the front wheels.

Seven drive modes feature in the Xpander HEV and Xpander Cross HEV – Charge, EV, Wet, Gravel, Tarmac and Mud. Mitsubishi’s signature Active Yaw Control is a brake-based setup on the Xpander and Xpander Cross.

Chassis for the Xpander HEV and Xpander Cross HEV get a similar setup, featuring MacPherson struts in front and a torsion beam at the rear. The suspension has been enhanced for a smoother and more comfortable ride, says Mitsubishi. Braking is by ventilated discs in front and solid discs at the rear, and its 17-inch alloy wheels are shod in tyres measuring 205/55R17.

The interior of the Xpander HEV and Xpander Cross HEV both get upgraded kit, receiving a new eight-inch colour LCD instrument panel along with an electronic transmission shifter. The nine-inch infotainment touchscreen display gets a slightly different bezel, and supports Apple CarPlay and Android Auto.

The steering wheel is also mildly redesigned, with an updated set of multifunction controls. Air-conditioning is digitally controlled as on the facelifted Xpander, and adds PM2.5 particulate filtration.

For safety kit, both the Xpander HEV and Xpander Cross HEV get ABS, EBD, brake assist, hill start assist, traction control and stability control plus speed-sensing door locks, while passive safety kit is by dual front airbags and high tensile strength steel in the construction of its body.

In terms of exterior colours, the Xpander HEV is offered in White Diamond, Blade Silver, Graphite Gray and Jet Black Mica; the Xpander Cross HEV adds another – Green Bronze – for a total of five. In Thailand, the Mitsubishi Xpander HEV is priced at 912,000 baht (RM121,597), while the Xpander Cross HEV is priced at 946,000 baht (RM126,130), according to Headlight Magazine.

