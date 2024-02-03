BMW XM 50e – G09 M PHEV gets smaller 3.0L six pot

Posted in BMW, Cars / By Paul Tan / February 3 2024 12:29 pm

Here’s something surprising – the BMW XM has been given a smaller engine. The new variant powered by a 3.0 litre inline six plug-in hybrid system is called the XM 50e, while the original V8 version seems to continue to be simply called the XM.

The new BMW XM 50e has a total system output of 476 hp and 700 Nm. The 3.0 litre engine provides 313 hp and 450 Nm of this power, while an electric motor provides 197 hp and 280 Nm.

This is down from the V8 XM’s 483 hp/650 Nm engine paired with the same 197 hp/280 Nm motor for a total system output of 644 hp and 800 Nm. Nevertheless, the XM 50e is still quick, getting to 100 km/h in 5.1 seconds, while the XM V8 will do it in 4.3 seconds.

The XM is on sale in Malaysia for RM1.4 million with the extended warranty package. Do you think BMW Malaysia should offer the 50e variant as well?

