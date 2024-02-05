TnG eWallet 1% charge for credit card reloads from Feb 23 – DuitNow Transfer, debit card free of charge

Touch ‘n Go has officially announced that a 1% charge will be introduced for eWallet reloads through credit cards, with the charge based on the reload amount. Credit reloads via DuitNow Transfer and debit cards remain free of charge, according to the statement.
“This move is to curb excessive cashing out of credit card balance to bank accounts and offset the heavy cost of credit card reloads which TNGD has been subsidising since its inception. Users are encouraged to use bank transfers via DuitNow which has exactly the same process as fund transfer among bank accounts,” according to a statement by the company cited by The Star.
“As the largest financial institution serving over 20 million e-KYC verified users, we must find a fine balance between convenience, security, and the long-term cost sustainability of our company,” Touch ‘n Go Digital CEO Alan Ni said, according to the news daily.
To reload the eWallet, users will first need to log into their bank app or website, then select “Other Banks” and then “Touch ‘n Go eWallet”. The account number to be used is the eWallet DuitNow Transfer account number, which can be found on the reload page of the eWallet mobile app.
Any amount from RM1 can be input for transfer into the eWallet, and this works just like a bank transfer, according to Touch ‘n Go. The recipient can be set as favourite, and recurring transactions can also be set up.
Comments
Expect to see an outflow of users… being able to reload from credit card was a huge convenience factor. If cashing out was an issue, why not just limit people from cashing out? I thought they were already doing that to some extent?
I think it is necessary to distinguish cashing out vs payment transfer to vendors/merchants. Now even reloading your NFC TnGo Card with CC need to pay 1%…… Govt should take over TnGo instead of allowing a profit oriented entity to run TnGo.
Anwar PMX..pls STOP this recalcitrant TNG from bullying the rakyat.
They r already making tons of RM,and still want to charge the poor covid striken rakyat.
They r like the problematic “spanco” that keep milking the govt dry.
1 rm for every Rm100 to a rich man is negligible..but for those struggling to buy Milo,it is still cash.
Dah lah PMX mau tax giler, TNG pon sama mau tax reload jugak. Ini kjaan mau bunoh rakyat ke?
Dahlah sikit2 nak salahkan kerajaan.
PMX mau tax giler pun bukannya ko kena tax dengan pendapatan yang tak seberapa.
No same person would want to link e-wallet to their saving account.
Unlike credit card, when performing bank transfer, there is no turning back once money is out from your account. You can’t dispute like credit card.
awaiting to stop using TnG ewallet
Why wait? Shouldn’t use it in the 1st place. Need only 1 TnG card for toll payment and that’s it.
TNG is just greedy
just like previously they charge extra for parking using tng card
this time they want to make extra 1% from reloads.
they did not remember we made advance payment into the card, and the amount earns them big daily interest. yet they still want to makan our money
the government is asking us to move to digital, but this cronies are trying to makan our money when we migrate.
my conclusion – go to hell
I will rather use other wallets, cash or my credit card directly. no more tng for me.
CC reload can be done quickly in 1 step, making it very convenient, especially if you’re in a hurry.
You don’t have that with reload via DuitNow or bank transfer. Linking debit card is a big NO, as it is not easy to dispute while the money is already gone if got frauds.
Profiteering this Touch N Go ! Currently already have RM1k limit for credit card, above that already charge 1%. Use Grab Pay then…