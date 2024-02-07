BMW i5 Touring and 2024 BMW 5 Series Touring G61 – EV with up to 601 PS, 560 km range; PHEV, diesel

Posted in BMW, Cars, International News / By Gerard Lye / February 7 2024 3:07 pm

Several months after the launch of the eighth-generation (G60) BMW 5 Series, the German carmaker has now revealed the wagon variant. Like the sedan, the latest G61 5 Series Touring is making its debut alongside an EV version, the i5 Touring, which has the honour of being the company’s first-ever series production all-electric wagon.

For those keeping track, the G61 is the sixth generation of the 5 Series Touring, continuing a lineage that traces its way back to the second-generation E34 that was sold from the late 1980s to the mid-1990s.

Compared to the previous-generation G31 5 Series Touring, the G61 is larger and exactly the same size as the G60 sedan. Official figures indicate a length of 5,060 mm (+97 mm), a width of 1,900 mm (+32 mm) and height of 1,515 mm (+17 mm), while the wheelbase has gone by 20 mm to 2,995 mm.

Unsurprisingly, the wagon and sedan share a similar front end, with both sporting the same headlamp design that form a four-eyed face. LED headlamps are the default, with adaptive units featuring a matrix high beam system (marked out by blue accents) being an option in other markets but is standard in Europe. Other lighting cost options are the BMW Iconic Glow for the kidney grille as well as a dynamic light carpet for the entry area.

With the Touring’s characteristic extended roof and upright rear end (the taillights are virtually identical in design), you get more boot space to use. Where the sedan offers between 490 and 520 litres, the wagon’s capacity boot capacity is 570 litres regardless of powertrain, expandable to 1,700 litres with the 40:20:40 split-folding rear bench down.

Customers will have plenty of customisation options to choose from, including a range of M Sport packages, various wheel designs ranging from 18 to 21 inches in size as well as 13 paint finishes, including three BMW Individiual options.

Moving inside, you’ll find an identical dashboard layout to the sedan, with the highlight being the Curved Display and Interaction Bar. The former consists of two displays, with one being a 12.3-inch digital instrument cluster while the other is a 14.9-inch central touchscreen. Go with the Live Cockpit Professional option and the system is enhanced with a head-up display featuring augmented reality.

These are powered by BMW Operating System 8.5, which has features such as QuickSelect, the Intelligent Personal Assistant and gesture control if the Natural Interaction option is ticked. Other features such as 5G support, remote software updates, telematics, navigation with augmented view, video streaming and AirConsole games are lifted directly from the sedan. Last but not least, in keeping with sustainability efforts, the interior is completely vegan.

Other items in the cabin are newly design sports seats that come as standard (comfort seats are optional), which can be upgraded with heating and ventilation as well as additional electrically operated adjustment options.

There’s also the option of a panoramic glass roof that extends from just behind the windscreen to almost the rear window, measuring 1,229 mm long and 792 mm wide – a sunblind can be fitted if required. BMW will also offer an 18-speaker Bowers & Wilkins sound system, which ties in neatly with the IconicSounds Electric that is included with the i5 variants.

For its market launch, the G61 will be offered with fully electric and diesel powertrains, which will be followed by two petrol plug-in hybrid options (530e and 530e xDrive) and an additional oil burner (540d xDrive) later in the summer of this year. F

or the i5, there are two variants to choose from, namely the eDrive40 and M60, while the diesel-powered variants of the 5 Series Touring include the 520d and 520d xDrive – all diesel options come with a 48-volt mild hybrid system. The specifications of each are as follows:

BMW i5 eDrive 40 Touring

Electric motors output: 313 PS (308 hp or 230 kW) and 400 Nm; 340 PS (335 hp or 250 kW) or 430 Nm with My Mode Sport, Sport Boost/Launch Control active; AWD

0-100 km/h time: 6.1 seconds

Top speed: 193 km/h

Battery: 81.2 kWh lithium-ion

Range (WLTP) 483-560 km

AC charging: 11 kW, 0-100% in 8.5 hours; 22 kW optional, 0-100% in 4.25 hours

DC charging: 205 kW, 10-80% in 30 minutes

BMW i5 M60 xDrive Touring

Electric motors output: 517 PS (510 hp or 380 kW) and 795 Nm; 601 PS (593 hp or 442 kW) or 820 Nm with My Mode Sport, M Sport Boost/M Launch Control active; AWD

0-100 km/h time: 3.9 seconds

Top speed: 230 km/h

Battery: 81.2 kWh lithium-ion

Range (WLTP) 445-506 km

AC charging: 11 kW, 0-100% in 8.5 hours; 22 kW optional, 0-100% in 4.25 hours DC charging: 205 kW

DC charging: 205 kW, 10-80% in 30 minutes

BMW 530e Touring

Engine: 2.0 litre turbocharged inline-four petrol

Transmission: 8-speed Steptronic automatic, RWD

Engine output: 190 PS (188 hp or 140 kW) from 4,400-6,500 rpm and 310 Nm from 1,500-4,000 rpm

Electric motor output: 184 PS (181 hp or 135 kW) and 250 Nm

Total system output: 299 PS (295 hp or 220 kW) including temporary boost and 450 Nm

0-100 km/h time: 6.4 seconds

Top speed: 220 km/h

Electric-only top speed: 140 km/h

Electric-only range (WLTP): 84-96 km

BMW 530e xDrive Touring

Engine: 2.0 litre turbocharged inline-four petrol

Transmission: 8-speed Steptronic automatic, RWD

Engine output: 190 PS (188 hp or 140 kW) from 4,400-6,500 rpm and 310 Nm from 1,500-4,000 rpm

Electric motor output: 184 PS (181 hp or 135 kW) and 250 Nm

Total system output: 299 PS (295 hp or 220 kW) including temporary boost and 450 Nm

0-100 km/h time: 6.4 seconds

Top speed: 218 km/h

Electric-only top speed: 140 km/h

Electric-only range (WLTP): 79-89 km

BMW 520d Touring

Engine: 2.0 litre inline-four turbodiesel

Transmission: 8-speed Steptronic automatic, RWD

Engine output: 197 PS (194 hp or 145 kW) at 4,000 rpm and 400 Nm from 1,500-2,750 rpm

Electric motor output (starter generator): 11 PS (11 hp or 8 kW) and 25 Nm

0-100 km/h time: 7.5 seconds

Top speed: 220 km/h

BMW 520d xDrive Touring

Engine: 2.0 litre inline-four turbodiesel

Transmission: 8-speed Steptronic automatic, AWD

Engine output: 197 PS (194 hp or 145 kW) at 4,000 rpm and 400 Nm from 1,500-2,750 rpm

Electric motor output (starter generator): 11 PS (11 hp or 8 kW) and 25 Nm

0-100 km/h time: 7.5 seconds

Top speed: 218 km/h

BMW 540d xDrive Touring

Engine: 3.0 litre turbocharged inline-six petrol

Transmission: 8-speed Steptronic automatic, AWD

Engine output: 286 PS (282 hp or 210 kW) at 4,000 rpm and 650 Nm from 1,500-4,000 rpm

Electric motor output (crankshaft starter generator): 18 PS (17 hp or 13 kW) and 200 Nm

Total system output: 299 PS (295 hp or 220 kW) and 670 Nm

0-100 km/h time: 5.4 seconds

Top speed: 250 km/h

EV and PHEV versions of the 5 Series Touring get rear-axle air suspension as standard, and customers can option M Sport suspension with a lower ride height and Adaptive Chassis Professional (standard on the i5 M60 xDrive Touring), the latter with electronically controlled dampers and Integral Active Steering (rear-wheel steering).

Other available upgrades include Adaptive M Suspension Professional that includes Active Roll Control and Active Roll Comfort, where electric swivel motors to keep the car’s body level when cornering.

In terms of driver assistance systems, the 5 Series Touring gets the Driving Assistant package which has expected features such as autonomous emergency braking, lane departure warning and lane change warning. Upgrade to Driving Assistant Plus and the features added are a basic version of Steering and Lane Control Assist and Active Cruise Control and Distance Control with Stop & Go function.

Go one more step higher to the Professional version of this package and the suite expands to include Steering and Lane Control Assist as well as Distance Control with Stop & Go function. In the United States, Canada and Germany, there’s also the option of Highway Assistant, which allows for hands-free driving at speed of up to 130 km/h. This system is bundled with Active Lane Change Assistant with eye activation, whereby the vehicle suggests a lane change that can be carried out for the first time by looking in the exterior mirror to confirm the lane change.

The G61 also comes with Parking Assistant as standard, upgradable to Parking Assistant Professional that provides drivers the ability to move out of tight parking spaces using the My BMW app on their smartphone. There’s also the BMW Manoeuvre Assistant, that can store and execute complex parking and manoeuvring manoeuvres with a distance of up to 200 metres.

GALLERY: 2024 BMW i5 eDrive40 Touring

GALLERY: 2024 BMW i5 M60 xDrive Touring

GALLERY: 2024 BMW 530e Touring

GALLERY: 2024 BMW 520d xDrive Touring

GALLERY: 2024 BMW 5 Series/i5 Touring technical details

GALLERY: BMW 5 Series Touring heritage models

