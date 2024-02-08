Axiata’s Edotco, ChargeSini working together on EV infrastructure – 200 potential charging sites in 2 years

Posted in Local News / By Danny Tan / February 8 2024 12:41 pm

Edotco, a regional integrated telecommunications infrastructure services company, has announced a partnership with ChargeSini, an electric vehicle (EV) charging solutions provider. Both parties recently signed a collaborative agreement to ‘revolutionise the deployment of EV infrastructure in Malaysia’.

The collaboration between the Axiata Group’s Edotco and ChargeSini aims to install EV charging stations at more than 200 potential in-building locations and poles nationwide, leveraging on Edotco’s existing footprint in the next two years.

Edotco’s experience in telecommunications infrastructure positions it as a key player in providing power connectivity and securing parking bays at selected sites, ensuring a seamless integration of EV charging stations into its existing infrastructure, the companies say.

“Our infrastructures, readily available at strategic locations such as malls, airports, hospitals, universities, and roadside smart poles, seamlessly integrate with and bolster the growing EV ecosystem. This initiative is a component of our ‘Value-Creation-Cadence’ framework within the Edotco’s business strategy, marking a significant leap towards adjacent revenue stream,” said Gayan Koralage, director of Malaysia business at Edotco Group.

The strategic selection of the building locations in the initial phase is geared towards promoting sustainable urban mobility. Both Edotco and ChargeSini envision an expansion strategy that utilises the former’s existing outdoor smart poles in city centres nationwide, with the goal of not only increasing the number of charging stations but also extending the reach of EV charging to diverse markets.

“This partnership represents a synergistic fusion of Edotco’s extensive experience in telecommunications infrastructure and ChargeSini’s cutting-edge approach to EV charging technology. Our joint efforts are not just about expanding infrastructure; they’re about accelerating the adoption of sustainable mobility in Malaysia. We are committed to significantly advancing the EV landscape, aligning our endeavours with the nation’s vision for a greener, more sustainable future,” said James Goh, CEO and founder of ChargeSini.

Based on data from Agmo DataHub, ChargeSini is currently ranked second in terms of EV plug count in Malaysia, having rolled out 599 charging ports in total.

