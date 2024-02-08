PLUS expecting up to 2.1m vehicles a day on NSE for CNY, focusing on 4 strategies to manage big surge

Posted in Local News / By Danny Tan / February 8 2024 11:08 am

While some are already back in the hometown, the exodus from the city begins today for many who are celebrating Chinese New Year. And in anticipation of the surge in traffic on the North South Expressway, PLUS is focusing on four specific strategies – user comfort, traffic management, traffic distribution and efficient communication.

“Our highways consistently experience increased traffic, reaching up to two million vehicles per day during festive seasons. Therefore, we anticipate a similar trend during the upcoming celebration, potentially reaching 2.1 million vehicles per day based on current traffic patterns,” said PLUS COO Datuk Zakaria Ahmad Zabidi.

“To effectively manage congestion at toll plazas and the highway mainline is our priority in ensuring users enjoy a comfortable journey during the upcoming festive season. Generally, increased traffic contributes to the likelihood of congestion, especially at hotspots areas such as Tapah-Gopeng, Simpang Pulai-Gopeng, Slim River-Sungkai, Rawang Selatan-Sungai Buaya, Lembah Beringin-Rawang, Juru-Sungai Dua-Bertam, the Penang Bridge, Ipoh Utara-Changkat Jering, Jelapang-Menora Tunnel-Sungai Perak R&R, Kuala Kangsar-Sungai Perak R&R, Senawang-Seremban, Ayer Keroh-Jasin and Sedenak-Senai Utara highway stretches, including rest areas, lay-bys, and toll plazas,” Zakaria added.

As such, PLUS will deploy 450 PLUSRonda personnel to continuously patrol the highway and assist highway users in distress. The concessionaire will also station 1,500 staff at its toll plazas as well as ensure all 1,075 toll lanes are fully operational at all times. Furthermore, 2,100 maintenance staff will be assigned to ensure cleanliness at all rest areas for highway users’ comfort.

Additional toilets will also be provided at 21 selected locations, and additional temporary parking areas will be provided at 79 selected locations along the highways.

As for traffic and efficient incident management, PLUS has promised that no lane closures will be carried out between February 5-16, unless it’s because of accidents, emergencies and critical highway works. There will also be 14 stretches of Smartlanes on the NSE. With Smartlane, the emergency lane is free for all to use. PLUS also welcomes the MoT/JPJ’s decision to ban heavy vehicles on the highway on February 8-9 and 12-13.

Simultaneously, PLUS has also introduced MyPLUS-TTA, a digital journey scheduling approach specifically for festive seasons. Input your journey in the PLUS app and check out the suggestions, as well as get the latest traffic info on your phone.

Finally, communication and customer management. “We believe that consistent traffic updates and communications are crucial elements for highway travel. As such, we are committed to provide continuous traffic updates to help users experience a smoother journey during the festive season. Traffic updates are continuously provided via electronic message board displays at strategic locations, the PLUS App, X@PLUSTrafik, social media, mass media and many more,” Zakaria said.

Highway users can contact PLUSLine via 1800-88-0000 or through the Putri chatbot via 019-3569802 on WhatsApp or the PLUS app for assistance and emergencies on the highway. Remember to have sufficient balance in your Touch n Go card and eWallet. Drive safe. Gong Hei Fatt Choy.

