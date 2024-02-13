Rapid KL bus service for Alam Suria Puncak Perdana, Sunway Kayangan from Feb 15 – route 754 extended

Posted in Local News, Public Transport / By /

Rapid KL bus service for Alam Suria Puncak Perdana, Sunway Kayangan from Feb 15 – route 754 extended

Click to enlarge

Good news for those living in Alam Suria Puncak Perdana and Sunway Kayangan. Rapid KL has realigned the route 754 bus and it now has a couple of stops in the two areas.

From February 15, bus 754 will be realigned to start from Seksyen 13 Shah Alam to Puncak Perdana. The route will also be extended to Alam Suria Puncak Perdana and Sunway Kayangan. The new stops are Pangsapuri Sunway Sinar, Perumahan Sunway Kayangan, Villa Suria, Dewan Baiduri MBSA Sunway Alam Suria and SK Puncak Perdana/Casa Suria.

Aside from the four new stops, the 754 bus goes to places such as Monfort, TTDI, Space U8, Bukit Jelutong and UITM Puncak Perdana. Check out the full route in the image above.

Looking to sell your car? Sell it with myTukar.

10% discount when you renew your car insurance

Compare prices between different insurer providers and use the promo code 'PAULTAN10' when you make your payment to save the most on your car insurance renewal compared to other competing services.

Car Insurance

Danny Tan

Danny Tan loves driving as much as he loves a certain herbal meat soup, and sweet engine music as much as drum beats. He has been in the auto industry since 2006, previously filling the pages of two motoring magazines before joining this website. Enjoys detailing the experience more than the technical details.

 

Comments

  • Ramee on Feb 13, 2024 at 11:29 am

    I always use Rapid Pulse Mobile App to check Bus Arrival Time.

    Just keep this App working and improved will be even better.

    Like or Dislike: Thumb up 0 Thumb down 0
    Reply
 

Add a comment

required

required


 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 