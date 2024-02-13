Rapid KL bus service for Alam Suria Puncak Perdana, Sunway Kayangan from Feb 15 – route 754 extended

Posted in Local News, Public Transport / By Danny Tan / February 13 2024 10:52 am

Good news for those living in Alam Suria Puncak Perdana and Sunway Kayangan. Rapid KL has realigned the route 754 bus and it now has a couple of stops in the two areas.

From February 15, bus 754 will be realigned to start from Seksyen 13 Shah Alam to Puncak Perdana. The route will also be extended to Alam Suria Puncak Perdana and Sunway Kayangan. The new stops are Pangsapuri Sunway Sinar, Perumahan Sunway Kayangan, Villa Suria, Dewan Baiduri MBSA Sunway Alam Suria and SK Puncak Perdana/Casa Suria.

Aside from the four new stops, the 754 bus goes to places such as Monfort, TTDI, Space U8, Bukit Jelutong and UITM Puncak Perdana. Check out the full route in the image above.

