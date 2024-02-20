Only 10% have registered on PADU – low numbers will affect accuracy needed for handouts, says academic

Posted in Local News / By Anthony Lim / February 20 2024 11:23 am

Have you registered details on the Pangkalan Data Utama (PADU) socio-economic database? Well, if you haven’t, you’re in the majority, and that’s not really good news in terms of determining accuracy for planned handouts.

According to the statistics department, only 10% of Malaysians have registered on the database, with just 3.08 million of the 30.08 million Malaysians automatically registered by the system having signed up and verified their details as of February 13. With the March 31 deadline for registration being not that far away, it looks to be an uphill climb to get the numbers necessary for policy formulation of targeted subsidies and cash aid.

As has already been indicated, PADU will be used as a key component in how the government retargets subsidies and assistance, with household net disposable income metrics set to be used to provide a fair picture of the socio-economic position of every Malaysian household.

An economist says that the low number of registrations may make it challenging for the government to target aid initiatives better. Universiti Teknologi MARA faculty of business and management senior lecturer Dr Mohamad Idham Md Razak said it was concerning that of the total number of registrations, 1.2 million were from civil servants, the New Straits Times reports.

“Low registration rates may result in inadequate data collection, making it challenging for policymakers to accurately assess programme impacts and make informed decisions for future planning and improvement. Worse, the government initiatives also may fail to achieve their intended outcomes and impact if they do not reach a significant portion of the target population, resulting in wasted effort and taxpayer money,” he told the news publication.

Idham said that should the government not properly address the needs of the lower-income group, it could lead to widening income inequality. “Low participation rates could result in resource misallocation and inefficiencies in programme delivery, ultimately undermining the effectiveness of government initiatives,” he explained.

He said concerns over the security of data had been a deterring factor for many in registering with the database, and called on the government to ramp up efforts to reassure the public of the safety of their data. “In addition, clear communication regarding the usage, storage and protection of personal information on PADU should be provided, ensuring compliance with relevant data protection regulations,” he said.

He also suggested that improvements be made to the registration process. “They can simplify the registration process to make it more user-friendly and accessible, particularly for individuals with limited digital literacy. Providing clear instructions, multilingual support and assistance centres for those requiring help navigating the registration platform would also be beneficial,” he said.

