Only 10% have registered on PADU – low numbers will affect accuracy needed for handouts, says academic

Have you registered details on the Pangkalan Data Utama (PADU) socio-economic database? Well, if you haven’t, you’re in the majority, and that’s not really good news in terms of determining accuracy for planned handouts.
According to the statistics department, only 10% of Malaysians have registered on the database, with just 3.08 million of the 30.08 million Malaysians automatically registered by the system having signed up and verified their details as of February 13. With the March 31 deadline for registration being not that far away, it looks to be an uphill climb to get the numbers necessary for policy formulation of targeted subsidies and cash aid.
As has already been indicated, PADU will be used as a key component in how the government retargets subsidies and assistance, with household net disposable income metrics set to be used to provide a fair picture of the socio-economic position of every Malaysian household.
An economist says that the low number of registrations may make it challenging for the government to target aid initiatives better. Universiti Teknologi MARA faculty of business and management senior lecturer Dr Mohamad Idham Md Razak said it was concerning that of the total number of registrations, 1.2 million were from civil servants, the New Straits Times reports.
“Low registration rates may result in inadequate data collection, making it challenging for policymakers to accurately assess programme impacts and make informed decisions for future planning and improvement. Worse, the government initiatives also may fail to achieve their intended outcomes and impact if they do not reach a significant portion of the target population, resulting in wasted effort and taxpayer money,” he told the news publication.
Idham said that should the government not properly address the needs of the lower-income group, it could lead to widening income inequality. “Low participation rates could result in resource misallocation and inefficiencies in programme delivery, ultimately undermining the effectiveness of government initiatives,” he explained.
He said concerns over the security of data had been a deterring factor for many in registering with the database, and called on the government to ramp up efforts to reassure the public of the safety of their data. “In addition, clear communication regarding the usage, storage and protection of personal information on PADU should be provided, ensuring compliance with relevant data protection regulations,” he said.
He also suggested that improvements be made to the registration process. “They can simplify the registration process to make it more user-friendly and accessible, particularly for individuals with limited digital literacy. Providing clear instructions, multilingual support and assistance centres for those requiring help navigating the registration platform would also be beneficial,” he said.
Comments
Anwar menang, subsidi hapus
This shows only 10% trust Anwar. He is dead PM walking. Time for a new election as the rakyat has lost confidence in this PH Gomen. The time to UBAH is NOW!!!!
First of all the statistic is also not right since in 2022 working adults only made out of 15.39 million. However this system is doom to fail firstly:
B40 – wont register, not bothered, tak tahu and probably dont support this government and if they dare not to give handouts some are likely gonna get screwed.
M40 – depends if they are worried or supportive of government may try to register but majority others will hold out just to delay government implementation and if they do not get handouts also they will scream that they have rights & privileges.
T20 – no way they gonna register since it does not benefit them in anyway.
doubt in the safety of our data.
If its so PADU and sophisticated(claiming data from all resources bla bla bla), just give subsidies as you yang maha besar thinks fit ( we cant argue anyway) besides voting you out next election ️
I wondering why they cant take the info from dept of statistics & lhdn?
You forgot the famous quote from my best seller book?
Handouts vs real risk of losing life savings to scammers due to stolen/sold personal data.
You choose.
We just wanna see menteri formula fail
when you make the data available for your usage, doesn’t it violate any laws that are already in place, e.g. PDPA?
People like the adrenaline rush…when the announcement goes like “Starting tomorrow, those who are not registered, will have to FILL IN RON 97 petrol and unsubsidised diesel @rm3.50 per litre”… ha ha…
Apadehal? Still cheaper than a cup of coffee
Dear Rafizi, when you keep on lying, people will never believe you again in the future.
ini alamat bersedia utk tukar kerajaan.
the low registration numbers can also be an indicator of voter support for the government.
Parlimen got confidence test
Rakyat got popularity test
Good news for government , this means many Malaysian are well paid worker